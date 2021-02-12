Prescott’s Brother Forced to Address Rumor that Cowboys Will ‘Release’ QB

The Dak Prescott saga, ongoing and relentless, has taken a turn into absurdity.

Each day the Dallas Cowboys star remains unsigned brings about a new conspiratorial theory. We have gone from “the Cowboys won’t sign Prescott to a long-term deal!” to “the Cowboys won’t franchise-tag Prescott again!” to “the Cowboys could tag-and-trade Prescott!” to “the Cowboys could let Prescott walk in free agency!” to … “the Cowboys could release Prescott!”

Yes, the Cowboys may well cut a player — but not just any player, their cornerstone quarterback — who’s not yet under contract. In June.

That, as literally unbelievable as it sounds, is what 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Bacsik introduced Friday on Shan & RJ.

“I think there’s a possibility they release Dak Prescott in June,” Bacsik said. “I know something that nobody else knows and it’s very tough to keep my mouth shut on this. I’m just telling you, I know something, and the Cowboys know it too, and Dak knows it, too.”

The obvious implication from Bacsik is Prescott suffered an undisclosed but disastrous setback in his recovery from October ankle surgery. Worth noting: this hearsay comes days after it was unearthed the 27-year-old underwent an additional clean-up procedure in December — an operation that “improved the stability and integrity of the ankle and should accelerate his overall recovery,” NFL Network reported.

It’s difficult to ascertain the validity of Bacsik’s speculation, which has not been echoed by any local or national outlets. But he did receive the backing of his coworker.

“If @MikeBacsik is close to being correct about what he knows about Dak, the Cowboys cannot give him his new deal. And it sounds like it would prevent anyone else from doing it either,” 105.3 The Fan’s Shan Shariff tweeted.

Bacsik himself later attempted to cull the stir he advertently created on social media, insisting that his “reporting” holds no malicious intent.

“I’m rooting for Dak to comeback healthy. I’ve prayed for Dak to be heeled by the hand of God. I want him to lead the Cowboys to a championship. I don’t hate Dak and I’m not trying to ruin his career. For those taking it that way, I’m sorry if I have presented it that way,” he tweeted Friday.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Tad Responds

Bacsik’s tweet arrived two hours after Prescott’s brother, Tad, slapped down the rumor alleging an impending divorce between the sides for reasons relating to Dak’s gruesome right ankle compound fracture and dislocation.

“Just talk. I’d love for him to tell me what he knows, that no one else does. Dak isn’t in a boot, he’s walking without crutches, and last time I checked the Cowboys can’t release a free agent,” Tad Prescott tweeted.

Just talk. I’d love for him to tell me what he knows, that no one else does. Dak isn’t in a boot, he’s walking without crutches, and last time I checked the Cowboys can’t release a free agent — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) February 12, 2021

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

READ NEXT: Dak Prescott Urged to Sign With ‘Best Fit’ NFC Rival, Face Cowboys in 2021

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL