Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s NSFW Call-Out to Teammates Going Viral

Winning isn’t always pretty, and the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott know that victory requires “do or die” moments.

Dallas was in that situation just this past weekend when the Cowboys were trailing the Houston Texans and needed a 98-yard drive to win the game. Prescott and company delivered, but only after the QB delivered an NSFW message to his teammates.

In a video shared on Twitter by Dov Kleiman, Prescott is recorded saying, “Grab your f—ing nuts and go win a game. Grab your f—ing nuts and go win a f—ing game.”

.@Dak Prescott during the game-winning drive against the #Texans "Grab your f**king nuts and go win the game." pic.twitter.com/7JwNlUDdpj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 15, 2022

Obviously, the message worked in retrospect. It is also garnering a serious amount of social media attention as the Tweet has thousands of likes and hundreds of replies.

Dallas did not look convincing in their win over Houston, but Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys offense showed mettle to put together a scoring drive after four quarters of mistakes and frustration.

Dallas Avoids Disaster

Running down the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles is already going to be a difficult challenge, but a loss to the Texans would’ve essentially eliminated any chance the Cowboys had.

At the moment, Dallas is still two games back. Going three games back with four to play not only requires the Eagles to make more than one mistake, but the Cowboys would have also needed to win out.

It wasn’t Prescott’s best day as he threw two interceptions and posted a QBR of 24.5, but he stepped up as he called out his teammates. The Cowboys QB completed six of his seven pass attempts on the winning drive, contributing to 79 of the 98 yards with his passing.

Granted, the Cowboys know that a similar performance in the coming weeks will likely not end with a victory.

Cowboys Could Add New QB in 2023?

While Dallas’ players aren’t thinking about 2023, the team’s front office could already be looking to add a new passer for next season. Of course, Prescott is the team’s starting QB for the foreseeable future, but that doesn’t mean they’re not interested in a QB for down the road.

ESPN reporter Todd Archer wrote on the subject recently, stating all the areas that Dallas could potentially address this offseason.

“There are several positions the Cowboys could target this offseason, such as running back, tight end, linebacker and potentially even a quarterback for the future,” Archer said on December 14, 2022. “Cornerback is a major need, however. Jourdan Lewis suffered a Lisfranc injury in October that could have a long road for rehab. Anthony Brown, who is set to be a free agent, suffered a torn Achilles in December.”

It’s an especially interesting issue due to the play of backup QB Cooper Rush. Rush stood in for Prescott for five games this season, going 4-1 in the process and proving that he is capable of playing in the league.

While Dallas would likely prefer an emergency QB of Rush’s quality, the pay might not sync up and that would lead to the Cowboys needing to add another QB.