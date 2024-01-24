Ex-NFL HC Urges Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to Ask for Trade to Falcons

In the latest of offseason reactions, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is being urged to ask for a trade to the Atlanta Falcons. Prescott is coming off the best season of his career, but he is being told to leave Dallas for ATL.

On the January 24 edition of Get Up, former Indianapolis Colts head coach and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday broke down why Prescott should try for a trade to the Falcons. Show host Mike Greenberg stated that “no one has ever had the leverage that Dak Prescott has” due to his contract, setting up Saturday for his Falcons suggestion.

“The Atlanta Falcons. Go in there with the papers today,” Saturday said. “You have plenty of talent. Hopefully, Bill Belichick is going to be the coach, or someone is going to be in there to turn it. They play good on defense, they have weapons on offense, and you’re talking about a guy who’s going to walk in and command that type of energy.”

Prescott’s deal gives him the final say on all trades and he also cannot be franchise tagged. Owner Jerry Jones and the Cowboys gave him a huge deal for a reason, but it could potentially haunt them.

Prescott Entering Final Year of Contract

After only counting as a $27 million cap hit or less in the first three years of his current deal, Prescott will register as a $59.5 million hit in 2024. That’s a gargantuan number, but one that feels unlikely to last.

This is primarily because the Cowboys have expressed interest in extending Prescott. A new contract extension would allow them to spread that money out, which is fully guaranteed.

If the Cowboys don’t extend Prescott this offseason, it puts them in a tough spot. They’re already projected to be $11 million over the cap as things stand. Not only will maneuvering the roster be difficult, Prescott can then test free agency the following offseason.

The Cowboys have been nothing but positive when it comes to Dak this season. It helps that he rebounded from his worst season with arguably his best season yet. Whether or not that leads to an extension will be a major talking point of the offseason.

Cowboys QB’s Brother Tells Him to Leave Dallas

Besides Saturday, there’s been plenty of other names telling Prescott to ask for a trade. Of all the names, Prescott’s brother, Tad, telling his brother to make a move might be the most interesting.

As Heavy’s Jonathan Adams covered on January 20, Tad Prescott is done with the drama. However, he also knows Prescott would prefer to stay in Dallas rather than leave.

“Cowboy fans why continue to DM me TRUST ME, if I could get @dak to leave Dallas I would,” Tad said on X. “I too want him out of Dallas. The city and organization have been great to he and our family, but done with drama and the so called fans, but he loves this team, and wants to bring it rings.”

Dak Prescott has not commented on his brother’s take at the time of writing.