Cowboys Have 3-Day Window to Save $34 Million by Trading Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are approaching a major moment in recent franchise history as they determine their future with quarterback Dak Prescott. Both Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy’s jobs are under scrutiny, but it’s not as simple as ripping up the contract.

If Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks it’s time to bail on Dak, it will not be easy or cheap. Back in September, ESPN’s Dan Graziano explained how the Cowboys can save $34 million by trading Prescott before his roster bonus kicks in on March 17.

“If we get to March and the Cowboys, for whatever reason, have decided they don’t want to extend Prescott… then things get interesting,” Graziano explained. “Prescott’s 2024 money is not guaranteed. The Cowboys could cut or trade him prior to paying the March roster bonus and save $34 million on their 2024 cap.”

For context, his roster bonus for 2024 is $5 million. The only problem with this situation is that the Cowboys cannot make a trade until 4 p.m. ET on March 13. That leaves them about 3 days to trade Prescott before his money becomes guaranteed.

The 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers saw Prescott struggle mightily. He didn’t have a single passing yard entering the second quarter, and his ensuing pick-six put Dallas behind the 8-ball. Prescott just had his best season in a Cowboys uniform, but Jones has an out if he’s seen enough.

Extra Catch on Prescott Contract

With just one year remaining on Prescott’s contract, the Cowboys need to make a decision. Of course, they could let the deal ride another year and then try and renegotiate in 2025. But then Prescott will be a free agent, and the Cowboys could be forced to move on rather than have the choice.

There is a major catch with trading him this offseason: Prescott’s no-trade clause. As Cowboys Wire’s KD Drummond recently broke down, Prescott can veto any destination he chooses.

“And if the Cowboys want to trade Prescott, he’ll be able to refuse a trade to any team he doesn’t want to go to, likely lessening Dallas’ position of strength in demanding multiple first-round picks in return,” Drummond wrote on January 16.

There will certainly be suitors for Dak if the Cowboys try to trade him. But the need to complete a deal in a short window and with a no-trade clause makes things complicated.

Prescott’s Speaks on Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy

After the loss to the Packers, Prescott was asked about McCarthy’s job security. For the Cowboys QB, there should be no question about McCarthy sticking around.

“He’s been amazing. I don’t know how there can be [questions about his status], but I understand the business,” Prescott said. “In that case then there should be about me, as well, honestly. I mean, that guy — I’ve had the season I’ve had because of him. This team has had the success that they’ve had because of him. And I understand it’s about winning the Super Bowl, and that’s the standard of the league and damn sure the standard of this place. I get it. But add me to the list in that case.”

Jones and the Cowboys have an opportunity to do a full reset. They can also decide to reinvest with the current system, but the nature of Prescott’s contract makes it a difficult decision.