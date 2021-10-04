Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Makes Bold Statement on Trevon Diggs

After Trevon Diggs snagged two interceptions against the Carolina Panthers, Dak Prescott wanted to make it clear that the corner is not just the best at his position for the Dallas Cowboys, but the top cornerback in the league. When asked if Diggs was the best corner in the NFL, the Cowboys quarterback went to bat for his teammate.

“For sure, I mean turn on the tape, watch what he’s doing, watch the guys that he’s following week in and week out, the best player,” Prescott noted in his postgame press conference. “Yeah, for sure and as I said, that’s a guy that I’ve been going against since the spring and I know the the standard he holds himself to and he’s going to continue to get better, but yes it’s easy to see.”

Prescott Learned Not to ‘Try’ Diggs in Practice

Trevon Diggs now has 5 interceptions in just 4 games 🔒 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/FepqbUNCrL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 3, 2021

Prescott spent a good portion of his press conference discussing his admiration for Diggs. The Cowboys quarterback joked that he understands what opposing signal-callers are going through after facing Diggs every day in practice.

“I mean honestly that’s Diggs, some of these interceptions he’s getting, I learned long ago in the spring not to try him on those routes and those plays,” Prescott explained. “So, when he gets interceptions, I almost laugh like, ‘yeah I understand.’ I go back to, I want to say last year[s] training camp when he picked me off in back-to-back two-minute drills, and I knew then that there’s certain routes and certain concepts that you’ve got to know where he is and you’ve got to know his position.

“And he’s just a hell of a player, and he’s going to continue to get interceptions just because of the way he studies, because the way he goes about the game. He’s an instinctive player obviously, he has hands. He’s an old receiver so he’s disguising a lot of these guys and then also just playing the best guy on the field. He’s going to get the opportunity so just proud of him.”

Diggs Spent the Offseason Working on Ways to Secure More Interceptions

Most interceptions this season:

1. Cowboys: 7

2. Saints: 6

T-3. Trevon Diggs: 5

T-3. Bills: 5

T-5. 3 teams with 4 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 3, 2021

Diggs already has a career-high five interceptions to go with eight pass deflections and 13 tackles through the first four games of the season. The cornerback is backing up his talk from this offseason about wanting to snag more interceptions.

“Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs: ‘I got my hands on 14 balls (last season). I ended up with not 14 interceptions. That’s a problem,’” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on July 25. “How many realistically could’ve been intercepted? ‘All of them.’ That figure, 14, is not from coaches. Diggs rewatched own film after season and counted.”

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy echoed Prescott’s comments about Diggs’ standing among other NFL cornerbacks.

“Well, I mean he’s definitely my best corner in the league and that’s all [that] matters for the Dallas Cowboys,” McCarthy explained after the Cowboys’ victory over the Panthers. “So, he’s a player of the month and like I said earlier, he’s working on player of the month number two.”