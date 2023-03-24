Ex-Commanders QB Ranks Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Below Kirk Cousins

An ESPN analyst and former Washington Commanders QB turned heads this week with his ranking of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys restructured Prescott’s contract earlier this month as they continue moving forward with the 29-year-old QB, signaling that the team isn’t changing course at the position anytime soon.

Dallas clearly believes Dak is one of the best, if not the best QB in the conference. Former Washington quarterback and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III doesn’t think he’s in the top two. In a recent segment, the one-time Pro Bowler ranked Prescott as the third-best QB in the NFC, initially crediting him as a “winner.”

“This guy gets all the hate in the world, but he’s 53-32 as a starter,” Griffin said. “He is a winner.”

Top 5 Quarterbacks in the NFC

1. Jalen Hurts

2. Kirk Cousins

3. Dak Prescott

4. Kyler Murray

5. Geno Smith

(Pending Rodgers Trade to Jets) pic.twitter.com/f1gPu5msJo — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 23, 2023

However, he believes Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has eclipsed him, citing the quarterback’s clutchness.

“He had eight game-winning drives last season and yes, his primetime record isn’t that great… He needs to start getting a little more respect because his play is garnering this ranking.”

Prescott Not Happy About Elliott Departure

Players getting cut is just an inherent part of the NFL, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t disappointing. For Prescott, the release of running back Ezekiel Elliott was about as disappointing as it gets.

The two players were part of the same draft class and spent the last seven seasons as the Cowboys’ leaders on the offense.

“It’s tough,” Prescott said, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “It really is. It’s tough. Playing the game with a brother. Being able to start this NFL career and share so many memories, and grow up as men with this organization. I really can’t imagine taking the field without him. It’s something that I don’t know if it has completely hit me yet… Obviously I’ve talked to him. I’m hurt. I’m sure he is. But it’s more important for me to just be able to support him. I know he’s got more opportunities coming his way. I love that guy. Proud of him. I’m the No. 1 supporter for him no matter what.”

It’s not clear where Elliott is headed now, but one of the reported landing spots is the Cowboys’ NFC East rivals Philadelphia Eagles.

Injuries, Other Issues Occur for Cowboys QB

It wasn’t a banner year for Prescott in 2022, primarily due to the fractured thumb he suffered in the opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That led to Prescott missing five games, but his production was still down in 2022.

As Pro Football Reference shows, Prescott had a serious uptick in interceptions with 15. He only threw 23 touchdowns to offset that, and averaged a mediocre 238 passing yards per game.

Of course, the stats don’t account for some of the issues outside of Prescott’s control. The Cowboys needed wide receiver help all season, eventually signing 33-year-old WR T.Y. Hilton to provide some form of juice to the offense.

With the addition of Brandin Cooks and WR Michael Gallup fully healed from his torn ACL in 2021, there should be little excuse for Prescott to return to form.