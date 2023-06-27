Cowboys Slammed by Ex-Lions QB for Not Signing Dalvin Cook: ‘Don’t Tell Me’

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to add a veteran running back in free agency, and one former QB is criticizing the team for not adding running back Dalvin Cook. The departure of Ezekiel Elliott has led to constant speculation over the Cowboys’ next move, but nothing has materialized.

ESPN analyst and former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky recently took aim at Dallas and owner Jerry Jones on First Take due to the team not adding Cook after the veteran’s recent release from the Minnesota Vikings.

For Orlovsky, this is the type of addition the Cowboys need to make to be a serious contender.

“Dallas don’t tell me you’re legit about wanting to do everything that you can do to go win a Super Bowl if you don’t sign Dalvin Cook,” Orlovsky said. “You’re starting tailback Tony Pollard broke his leg like five months ago. … You want to run the football more with the guy that just broke his leg five months ago?”

Pollard’s injury is a key reason that fans and media are questioning the Cowboys’ running back group heading into this upcoming season and Cook’s availability only highlights that. However, Dallas has still been linked with a reunion with Elliott instead of a new addition like the former Vikings RB.

Cowboys Want Zeke Over Dalvin Cook?

There’s no question that Cook is one of the most talented RBs in the NFL, rushing for 1100 yards or more in each of the past four seasons. But Zeke is a “homegrown” player and has only played in the Cowboys organization as a professional.

Dallas has been nothing but complimentary to Elliott after his departure and is clearly leaving the door open. Quarterback Dak Prescott’s latest comments with the Dallas Morning News have only piled onto that sentiment.

“That’s my best friend,” Prescott said on June 21, 2023. “We’ll continue to work, continue to push each other. He looks great. I’m excited for whatever opportunity he has coming up, and I’m always his biggest fan.”

It’s not clear what that next opportunity is, but the Cowboys feel as likely as an endpoint as any other team in the league for Elliott.

Dallas Can Still Add Elliott in Free Agency

In terms of reports coming out from NFL insiders, it’s still unclear exactly what the Cowboys are going to do with Elliott. Part of the issue is what kind of free agency market that Zeke has, but it doesn’t appear to be much.

NFL media insider Mike Garafolo recently updated the saga on June 21, saying that the Cowboys still believe in him and that NFL teams aren’t throwing money at Elliott.

“Dallas still believes that he’s got football left,” Garafolo said. “Now, he’s not going to be the lead back there, obviously, if he does return there. And there’s not really a bunch of teams beating down his door to give him a lot of money.”

There’s no rush for Elliott to make a decision, but Dallas may feel the need to lock down the running back position. That pressure could lead them to bringing back Zeke, but could also prompt a quicker decision involving Dalvin Cook or another RB.