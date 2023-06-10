Cowboys Among Favorites to Land Former $63 Million Star

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be mentioned as a potential landing spot for star running back Dalvin Cook following his release by the Minnesota Vikings. SportsLine has the Cowboys fourth in the team odds to land Cook at +600.

The Bills and Dolphins lead the pack at +300 while the Jets are just above the Cowboys in third at +500. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to having “great respect for his game,” but declined to address whether Dallas would make a run at signing the playmaker.

“Didn’t realize that happened but I think like all these things, from a personal perspective, I have great respect for his game,” McCarthy told reporters on June 8, 2023. “But player acquisition, it goes on 365 days a year, so I really don’t have any comment on anybody outside of our roster.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio argues why the Cowboys make some sense for Cook. Dallas released Ezekiel Elliott earlier this offseason, and Tony Pollard is coming off a fractured fibula giving Cook some appeal as a steady veteran option in the backfield.

“The Cowboys also make plenty of sense,” Florio wrote on June 9. “At a time when they’re leaving the door open for Elliott, Cook would seem to be a better between-the-tackle complement to Tony Pollard and Deuce Vaughn.”

NFL Rumors: The Dolphins Are the Favorites to Land Dalvin Cook

The challenge for the Cowboys is that Cook is expected garner interest from a number of teams, and Dallas is unlikely willing to be the highest bidder given the $10 million already committed to Pollard for 2023. The Dolphins are one team to watch as the team is being heavily linked to making a run at Cook after previously attempting to trade for the running back in March, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“Dalvin Cook fits perfectly in Miami,” ESPN’s Jeff Darlington detailed on a June 9 edition of “NFL Live.” “It would surprise me if he doesn’t end up in Miami at this point.”

Cook was previously on a five-year, $63 million contractthat was slated to go through the 2025 season prior to his release. After posting four straight seasons topping 1,000 rushing yards, Cook still has plenty of juice to offer Dallas or another interested team.

Cowboys Rumors: Dalvin Cook Is ‘Likely Out of Their Price Range,’ Says Insider

Owner Jerry Jones has not made a habit of getting into bidding wars in recent years as Dallas has instead looked for bargains in free agency. The Athletic’s Jon Machota believes the Cowboys will still add a veteran running back but labeled Cook as “likely out of their price range.”

“I still wonder if they’ll add another veteran running back,” Machota detailed on June 9. “Tony Pollard is the clear starter. Davis, Ronald Jones, Vaughn and Rico Dowdle are next in line. Maybe that’s enough. If not, much like left guard, an addition could be needed in late August or September.

“…Even if the Cowboys were interested [in Cook], he’s likely out of their price range. The 27-year-old was averaging $12.6 million per season with the Vikings.”