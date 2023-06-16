Cowboys Called Out for Not Pursuing High-Profile Free Agent RB

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t aggressively pursued free agent running back Dalvin Cook and that strategy may be a mistake by Jerry Jones and the front office.

The Minnesota Vikings cut Cook loose on June 10, taking the savings over his production on the field, which has been a theme with the running back position this offseason around the NFL.

Cook has shown slight signs of slowing down after 1,282 career carries but reeled off 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last season in Minnesota with an average of 4.4 yards per rush.

Former NFL quarterback turned analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks it’s a big mistake by the Cowboys not to pursue Cook with a degree of uncertainty in their backfield beyond Tony Pollard, who is coming off a serious injury in the postseason.

“Dallas don’t tell me you’re legit about wanting to do everything that you can do to go win a Super Bowl if you don’t sign Dalvin Cook,” Orlovsky said. “You’re starting tailback Tony Pollard broke his leg like five months ago. Dalvin Cook can still flat-out go. You’re an organization with head coach Mike McCarthy, who fired his offensive coordinator and says I want to run the football more. You want to run the football more with the guy that just broke his leg five months ago?”

The Cowboys were “kicking the tires” on a potential trade for Cook earlier this offseason but the rumor didn’t seem to have a lot of legs.

Orlovsky: Cowboys Need to ‘Go Get Dalvin Cook’

Pollard is set to take on a heavier load this season with veteran Ezekiel Elliott out of the picture. Orlovsky thinks Cook could split time with Pollard in an Elliott-esque role.

“Dalvin Cook is coming off four straight 1000-yard seasons. He’s a more fresh version of Ezekiel Elliott,” Orlovsky said. “I think that if Dallas is really serious about making a Super Bowl run — are you a better football team with or without Dalvin Cook? You’re a better football team with them. Go get Dalvin Cook.”

Elliott was a great short-yardage option for the Cowboys, totaling 12 touchdowns last season and often grinding for the hard yards. However, the Cowboys have been clear they’re not trying to replace him.

“I don’t think you can just go out and replace Zeke,” McCarthy said ahead of OTAs. “Business, capanomics, that’s real. You have to make decisions and sometimes those decisions factor into the next decision or two that’s coming down the road. [The coaching staff was] going over short-yardage and goal line again last night and [Zeke] just jumps off the tape, so this isn’t about replacing Zeke.”

Tony Pollard Feels Healthy Heading Into Season

Pollard is coming off a Pro Bowl year, rushing for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 39 receptions for 371 yards and three more scores.

He’s a dynamic weapon and doesn’t feel like he’ll be slowed by the injuries he suffered last season.

“Honestly, I feel faster,” Pollard said during OTAs. “I mean we got great trainers. Working with [director of rehabilitation Britt Brown] on the bands I don’t know for how many months we’ve been going since the season was over, I just feel like I got a lot of juice in me left.”

It’s a big season for Pollard, who was hit with the franchise tag this offseason. He wants to earn a long-term deal in Dallas or somewhere else next offseason.

“For right now I’m just letting my agent and the ownership handle that and just focus day by day coming in doing what I have to do,” Pollard said.