New Cowboys Starter Takes Apparent Shot at Julio Jones

Cowboys rookies and veterans alike are closing ranks after Julio Jones derided Dallas as a non-championship contender for which he refuses to play.

But, as Damontae Kazee publicly countered, Jones’ belief is not NFL gospel. Kazee, an expected starter at safety, signed with the Cowboys this offseason — rebuffing other offers in the process — precisely because they’re a contender.

“There was a couple teams out there trying to get me, but I wanted to come to a team that I know we’re going to fight and get to the playoffs and get to the Super Bowl,” he told reporters Tuesday, via USA Today’s Jori Epstein. “I believe in the guys, and guys believe in me up here.”

Continued Reaction

Kazee never mentioned Jones by name during his post-practice meeting with the media. But the implication certainly exists after the outgoing Atlanta Falcons wide receiver, reportedly destined to be traded, bluntly ruled out the Cowboys as a potential trade destination amid Monday’s now-controversial interview on FS1’s Undisputed.

Rather than speculate on his next team, the show’s co-host, Shannon Sharpe, decided to go straight to the source, calling Jones live on the air. Below is an excerpt from their conversation — unplanned, apparently.

Sharpe: “Look, do you want to go to the Cowboys, Julio, or do you want to stay in Atlanta?” Jones: “I’m out of there, man.” Sharpe: “Ideally, where would you like to go?” Jones: “I want to win.” Sharpe: “Don’t go to Dallas! You ain’t winning in Dallas, Julio!” Jones: “Come on, man. You already know I know.” … Jones: “Nah, nah, I ain’t going to Dallas, man. I ain’t never thought about going to Dallas.”

In response to Jones’ remarks, Cowboys rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph took to Twitter to hit back at the seven-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher.

We winning in Dallas 🙄👀 — Kelvin Joseph (@bossmanfat1) May 24, 2021

Kazee’s Return to the Field

The 2018 league interceptions leader inked a $1.127 million prove-it deal with Dallas in March. His free-agent agreement included a mere $137,500 signing bonus. He will earn $990,000 in base salary for 2021, of which just $250,000 is guaranteed.

Despite the stunningly low value, Kazee putting pen to paper was a victory in itself. The soon-to-be 28-year-old is seven months removed from tearing his Achilles’ tendon, a devastating injury that ended his tenure with the Atlanta Falcons and set into motion a grueling road to recovery.