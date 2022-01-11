Cowboys’ Dan Quinn Has Explosive Reaction to New HC Rumor

Dan Quinn is the “clubhouse leader” to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, who requested an interview with the in-demand Cowboys defensive coordinator, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported Monday, January 10.

It’s unclear as of this writing whether Quinn will in fact speak with the Broncos, who also submitted an interview request for Cowboys offensive boss Kellen Moore. Quinn previously rejected similar overtures from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Broncos requested interviews with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for head coach position, source said,” Gehlken tweeted. “Quinn the ‘clubhouse leader’ entering interview process, given his past HC experience, relationship with GM George Paton and ability to galvanize locker room.”

Among the hottest 2022 head-coaching candidates, Quinn is completing his first season with the Cowboys, whose brass is said to “love” the dynamic 51-year-old and could “get aggressive” to retain his services, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported.

“How badly do the Cowboys want to hang on to Dan Quinn? From what I can gather, the Joneses love their first-year defensive coordinator,” Breer wrote on Monday, January 10. “And with teams sure to want to talk to him about their head coach openings the next few weeks, it’ll be interesting to see if Dallas gets aggressive in trying to find a way to keep Quinn around.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys

DQ Focused on ‘Kicking A**’ in Postseason

Say this for Quinn: he isn’t easily distracted. It would be simple (and quite understandable) to take his foot off the proverbial pedal with NFL organizations dangling a second stint under the big headset.

But Quinn, formerly the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach, reaffirmed once more that he’s not looking beyond Dallas’ playoff push, which begins Sunday, January 16 with a Wild Card home matchup versus San Francisco.