Cowboys Could Sign 16.5-Sack Vikings Star After Hiring Mike Zimmer

The Dallas Cowboys have named Mike Zimmer as their new defensive coordinator, and his connections could set up moves in free agency. Of all the prospective names, there may not be an option more enticing than Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Hunter has been one of the top pass rushers in the NFL since 2016 after first joining Minnesota the previous year. Zimmer was the head coach when Hunter was drafted and coached Hunter for six seasons before being fired in 2021.

Hunter went from being a third-round pick with upside to making his first Pro Bowl in 2018 under Zimmer. Further, he got paid a hefty second contract while Zimmer was leading the coaching staff as well.

A point of recent connection was that Zimmer put Hunter as a reserve on his “current day” all-NFL team. In a spot for the 33rd Team, Zimmer listed the best defensive players at each position. Hunter was named to 1 of 5 reserve spots, with Cowboys star Micah Parsons being listed as the No. 1 edge rusher.

Parsons’ presence may make it seem like Dallas doesn’t need pass-rushing help. But their inability to pressure Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love in the NFC Wild Card loss tells the story. And with pass rushers like Dante Fowler Jr. and Dorance Armstrong hitting free agency, the Cowboys can add another sack machine to the roster.

Hunter Hits Elite Status with Vikings

With eight seasons under his belt, Hunter is 29 years old but showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, 2023 was his best season in Minnesota and he’s made four Pro Bowl appearances.

Starting with 12.5 sacks in 2016, Hunter has crossed the 10-sack mark in five different seasons. But 2023 was a significant step up. He racked up 16.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and an NFL-leading 23 tackles for loss according to PFR.

The only red flag with Hunter is his injury history. He has not dealt with many injuries, but two severe issues in 2020 and 2021. A neck injury completely sidelined him in 2020, while a torn pectoral muscle limited him to 7 games in 2021.

But considering he bounced back with 10.5 sacks in 2022 and then his monstrous campaign last fall, there are no apparent long-term issues.

Can the Cowboys Afford Hunter?

There’s been no shortage of salary cap talk around Dallas recently. The team is projected to be $14.3 million over the cap as things stand. Making room for Hunter, who Spotrac projects to get a $20 million a year contract, doesn’t seem possible.

With restructures and releases, Dallas could easily open up that kind of space. Hunter may also be willing to play ball on a back-loaded contract that pays him, say, $10-15 million in 2023. Dallas will have to pay the bill in the years following, but they could at least fit him in while they’re going “all in.”

Hunter is the type of player that any team in the NFL would love to have, even if they boast a top-tier pass rusher. The former LSU Tiger can rush from either end of the defensive line, meaning he, Parsons, and DeMarcus Lawrence can all get plenty of opportunities.

With Lawrence turning 32 in April, this is a great opportunity to reload without any form of stop-gap.