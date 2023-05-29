Cowboys Warned Against Signing 3-Time All-Pro in Free Agency: ‘Doesn’t Add Up’

The Dallas Cowboys have already added a key piece to their wide receiver group with Brandin Cooks, but they could another star in free agency. However, the team is being warned against adding former Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins as he looks for a new team.

Hopkins was released earlier in May after an offseason saga that could’ve seen the 31-year-old traded before his eventual release. That did not work out, and now Hopkins can sign with any team interested.

For Inside the Star analyst Mario Herrera Jr., the Cowboys signing Hopkins “doesn’t add up.” In a recent write-up, Herrera names multiple reasons why, namely how expensive the former Clemson star will be.

“Despite Hopkins saying he’s willing to accept a much smaller salary to join a contender, recent reports since his official release from the Arizona Cardinals say otherwise. Several sources say Hopkins is seeking a contract upwards of the $15 million annual average secured by Odell Beckham Jr. in his recent signing with the Baltimore Ravens,” Herrera explains. “That’s just money that Dallas won’t spend. Even with the money expected to be back on the books after Ezekiel Elliott’s official release post-June 1st.”

Hopkins is still one of the best receivers in the NFL, but that price tag is not cheap. Considering Dallas has new contracts coming up for players like corner Trevon Diggs and defensive end Micah Parsons, they have to be smart with their remaining cap space.

Hopkins Ends Stint with Cardinals

The Cardinals trading for Hopkins before the 2020 season was a seismic move, seemingly giving quarterback Kyler Murray the dominant receiver needed to take off. Pro Football Reference shows that Hopkins totaled 1407 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his first Arizona season, but the production rate has not continued since.

Due to a combination of injury issues and being suspended six games for PED use in 2022, Hopkins has only played 19 games over the past two years. The 31-year-old amassed a very solid 717 receiving yards over nine games in 2022, but there are now on-and-off the field issues.

There’s no question that Hopkins would still be a critical addition for the Cowboys, but there are three other receivers making $5 million or more for Dallas in 2022: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup.

Situation May Be Changing for Cowboys WR

With CeeDee Lamb the established No. 1 receiver in Dallas and Cooks entering the picture as well, it prompts the question: where does Michael Gallup fit in? The veteran receiver has over $19 million in guaranteed money left on his contract but is coming off 2021 and 2022 seasons that can only be described as disappointing.

That being said, head coach Mike McCarthy is optimistic for the future according to Cowboys’ official writer Patrik Walker. That is partially due to the team trying Gallup at the inside slot receiver position.

“[Michael Gallup] looks good. This is really the first time that he’s had a full offseason program. It’s very important. … Giving him some more opportunities inside and expanding his [route tree],” McCarthy said.

Re-discovering Gallup’s previous form could make the Cowboys’ receiver group one of the most dangerous in the league. Gallup totaled 1950 receiving yards and 11 TDs over the 2019 and 2020 seasons, but has producted at less than half that rate (869 receiving yards, 6 TDs) over 2021 and 2022.