Cowboys Pitched as Prime Landing Spot for 3-Time All-Pro Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals plan to shop DeAndre Hopkins this offseason and the Dallas Cowboys have been identified as a team that could get in the mix for the explosive pass-catcher.

The Cardinals have hit the reset button and are planning to deal their No. 1 wide receiver this offseason, per Jordan Schultz of theScore. Hopkins is a three-time First-Team All-Pro selection and has six thousand-yard seasons to his name, as well as some of the best hands in the game.

However, he’s coming off some rough years that have been hampered by injury and suspension. He played in just nine games this season with the Cardinals, notching 717 yards on 64 grabs with three touchdowns.

The Cowboys were pitched as a team that could throw their hat in the ring for Hopkins this offseason by Sean T. McGuire of NESN, pointing out Dallas’ fascination with star power.

“While CeeDee Lamb has appeared to be a budding star, the Cowboys still seek production elsewhere with Michael Gallup and Noah Brown failing to measure up with typical WR2s and WR3s,” McGuire wrote. “Acquiring Hopkins via trade would pair Lamb with another star receiver two years before the 2020 first-rounder would begin his second contract. And can’t we all imagine Jerry Jones wanting to see a star on Hopkins’ helmet like he previously did with Odell Beckham Jr.?”

Hopkins has a no-trade clause, so he’ll have the final call on where he lands. The Cowboys would seem like a team he’d approve of, getting to join an offense that averaged 27.5 points per game this season — a number that probably would be higher if not for Dak Prescott being sidelined for five games with a thumb injury.

Cowboys Searched For WR Help This Season

As noted by McGuire, the Cowboys don’t have a wealth of depth at the wide receiver position behind CeeDee Lamb. In an effort to bolster their title hopes, the Cowboys searched for a reliable veteran late in the season, courting Beckham.

However, once it appeared that he wouldn’t be able to contribute during the regular season, the Cowboys pivoted to T.Y. Hilton. In three games Hilton has notched seven catches for 121 yards — the majority of that coming on a clutch 52-yard reception in a win against the Eagles.

Hilton is on a one-year deal and likely isn’t any kind of long-term solution in Dallas. If they have a shot at a player of Hopkins’ caliber, Jones would likely jump at the opportunity, although it could take some cap gymnasitcs to make it work. Hopkins is in search of a new deal, although at this point in his career he might be willing to make some concessions in exchange for winning.

Hopkins has two years and $34.36 million left on his current contract.

Cowboys Focused on Postseason Run

Any offseason moves are firmly on hold right now as the Cowboys prep for what they hope is a deep postseason run. Dallas reeled off a 12-5 record this season but enter the postseason off their most disappointing loss of the season — a 26-6 stumble against the Commanders.

“It’s disappointing, no question,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said after the loss. “The timing of it is not what you’re looking for. I clearly recognize that. But it’s like a lot of things in life: When you get kicked in the ass or punched in the mouth, you have a chance to respond.

“I have great confidence in our football team that we will respond.”

The Cowboys are a 2.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers in their Wild Card matchup. The NFC squads met up in Week 1, with Tampa Bay winning handily 19-3.