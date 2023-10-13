Cowboys Icon Deion Sanders Calls Out Dallas Roster, Dak Prescott for Not Being ‘Dogs’

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have received plenty of criticism in the days since their 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott threw three interceptions in the game, and has been the subject of debate by Dallas fans and the national media.

Colorado head coach and Cowboys icon Deion Sanders is the latest to throw his hat in the ring. “Coach Prime” hopped on Inside the NFL to give his take.

“The Cowboys have guys that are supposed to be dogs,” Sanders said before shaking his head disbelievingly. “… You gotta fight back man. I know that happens sometimes in our game because, you know, we have a long season, but that was something to behold what I watched on television the other day… I felt bad for Dak Prescott because I think Dak is better than and I think he truly, he’s going to show that but I felt bad for him.”

"I felt bad for Dak because I think Dak is better than that." @DeionSanders weighs in on the SNF blowout featuring his former teams 👇 pic.twitter.com/3nmvHFnxuG — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) October 10, 2023

It’s clear that Sanders isn’t singling Prescott out. But it’s also clear that he thinks the Cowboys are not living up to that “dog” label.

Dak Prescott Continues to Struggle Against 49ers

After being eliminated by San Francisco in the past two postseasons, Week 5 was a chance for Dallas to show they’re different this year. Obviously, they did not take advantage. In fact, the Cowboys arguably have more to prove going forward.

Dallas ranks in the top 10 in both points scored (8th) and points allowed (7th), per PFR. But a 42-10 drubbing counteracts most of their impressive stats, especially for Prescott.

Dak Prescott failed to pass 200 passing yards for the second time this year, although the first occasion was due to the team blowing out the New York Giants in Week 1. Week 5 is a different story. Prescott only completed 14 passes for 153 yards, and that was while playing from behind.

The three interceptions speak for themselves. Prescott isn’t fully responsible for a tipped ball, but two of his INTs were just off-target throws. After only throwing one pick in the first four games, Prescott is now at 4 through five games.

That said, there are plenty of questions for this Cowboys offense to answer. Prescott is not the sole problem, he’s just part of the current issue.

Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Speaks on Offense

After Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said the team lacked an identity on offense, head coach Mike McCarthy agreed but downplayed any concern. On October 9, McCarthy explained why he thinks this is an opportunity for his team and Dak Prescott.

“I would not say I’m concerned or wary at all,” McCarthy, per the team’s official website. “I think these are opportunities to grow, no doubt about it, I think adversity gives you a tremendous look inside, makes you answer more questions and make sure you’ve got the right answers.”

It is a chance to reflect, but the Cowboys do need to figure out the offense with urgency due to difficult games coming up. Their next three games are against the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, all teams that believe they are postseason-worthy and, in the Eagles’ case, may be the NFC favorite to make the Super Bowl.