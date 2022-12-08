Cowboys 2-Time Pro Bowler Sounds Off on Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Circus’

Dallas Cowboys players, coaches and front office members spent the last several weeks recruiting Odell Beckham Jr., but not everyone is convinced that adding the playmaker is the right move. Star pass rusher Demarcus “Tank” Lawrence was candid about whether he hopes Beckham signs with the Cowboys.

Lawrence emphasized that his desire is to win a Super Bowl this season and adding the wideout should be about winning rather than a potential “circus.” The two-time Pro Bowler declined to say if he personally was rooting for Dallas to land Beckham.

“I actually didn’t personally have a chance to visit with him, so I’m just focused on this week, the Houston Texans and let the chips fall where they lay,” Lawrence told reporters on December 7, 2022. “…No, it’s fair to say that I’m trying to reach a Super Bowl. Yeah so, if he can come and help us do that, yes I accept him. But if we’re gonna just do the circus, like no, I don’t. I’m focused on this year, this team, what we have in this locker room right now and on the journey that we’re going. That’s it.”

The Cowboys Did Not Make Beckham an Offer: Report

Micah Parsons said Odell Beckham Jr. told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks pic.twitter.com/13JOX7NcTe — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 7, 2022

Lawrence’s comments are a distinct departure from other Cowboys stars like Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons who have all publicly campaigned for Beckham to sign with Dallas. It also corresponds with NFL Network Jane Slater’s report that the Cowboys have not made an offer to the wideout amid concerns about his availability for this season.

“I’m told there was no offer to OBJ made per a source informed,” Slater tweeted on December 8. “Serious concerns about ability to play this season. In the absence of seeing him run routes, seeing him cut…they are forced to evaluate the information they have. Doesn’t seem as optimistic as it was pre visit.”

Some Cowboys Players Are Worried About the Potential ‘Distraction’ of Signing OBJ: Report

Cowboys made no offer to Odell Beckham, Jr. during his visit and weren’t even sure he would be available even if they had made it all the way to the Super Bowl…it sounds like this whole ordeal was a colossal waste of time #DallasCowboys (🎥: @SlaterNFL) pic.twitter.com/ghe8rFTpHQ — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) December 7, 2022

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones later told reporters on December 7 that the team is “still working” on negotiations with Beckham. Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein reported that “multiple players” preferred not to discuss Beckham, an indication that months of discussing the free agent is wearing on the locker room.

“The tenor of the locker room, as well, began to shift Wednesday in the aftermath of Beckham’s visit,” Epstein wrote on December 8. “Multiple players indicated in conversations with Yahoo Sports that they wanted to focus on the team’s upcoming games and present situation rather than speculate about a player who is not yet healthy enough to play. Veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence declined even to confirm it was “fair” to see he wanted Beckham in house.

“…Some players worried about a distraction derailing what they believe can be a special season.”

It remains to be seen whether the Bills, Giants or another team will make Beckham an offer. The playmaker could choose to wait until 2023 free agency to sign with a franchise. The Cowboys have not ruled out signing Beckham but nothing appears to be close heading into Week 14.