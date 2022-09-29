Cowboys Urged to Sign Broncos’ Former All-Pro in Free Agency: ‘Just Makes Sense’

The Dallas Cowboys were recently urged to bench a veteran starter, but adding a replacement in free agency should be just as important.

That is, of course, if Dallas feels like they need to bench corner Anthony Brown. As Heavy recently covered, Bleacher Report released a list of players across the league that “need to be benched” and Brown was the Cowboys’ odd man out.

To be fair, the numbers don’t paint a pretty picture for Brown, so additional reinforcements could just make sense. If Dallas does decide to look around free agency for a new CB, former Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers star Chris Harris should be on the list.

Harris is without a team after three weeks into the season, and at 33 years old, he’s nearing the end of his career. However, there’s no question about the corner’s ability and pedigree, and the value of a successful, proven player in the locker room is typically worth it.

That being said, the Cowboys would need to get the corner for the right price. It could be a mutually beneficial move, but only if Dallas isn’t paying a premium.

Harris’ Career with Broncos, Chargers

Harris is one of the classic undrafted free agent stories in the NFL. After going undrafted in the 2011 NFL draft, the former Kansas CB earned his way onto the Broncos roster and quickly became a key cog in the Denver defense.

According to Pro Football Reference, Harris brought down three interceptions in each season from 2012 to 2014, with the last year marking his first Pro Bowl appearance. Further, from 2012 to 2018 Harris brought down at least two interceptions each season.

After the 2019 season, the Broncos and Harris parted ways, leading the 33-year-old to join their AFC West rivals in the Chargers. Injury and an aging body gnawed into the corner’s production, as he started just 20 games over 2020 and 2021.

Harris still showed his ball-hawk nature, though, as he brought down an interception in each of those two seasons. He did give up seven touchdowns over that span, but the Cowboys wouldn’t be relying on Harris to the extent that the Chargers were if he joins Dallas.

Cowboys Could Land Harris for Cheap

The primary reason why Harris could even be considered by Dallas is the fact that he should be available for a cheap price. Harris has made a lot of money in his career, but it’d be hard to imagine him getting anything more than a veteran minimum deal.

As Spotrac shows, Harris’ last deal with the Chargers paid him $17 million over two years. Harris could’ve been holding out for a decent deal, but the fact that he still doesn’t have a team is a sign that teams aren’t sold on the corner.

If Dallas went for Harris, they could offer a part-time role for the minimum. Brown has struggled, but Harris would be a safeguard if he continues to perform poorly, while also raising the level of competition for the Cowboys’ secondary.

There is no “ready” starter in free agency. But if Dallas needs new blood, Harris is about as good as they’ll be able to find.