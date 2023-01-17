Dez Bryant Shares ‘Huge’ Tease Ahead of Cowboys-49ers Playoff Game

A former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowler has some big plans for the team’s upcoming playoff game.

Dez Bryant — who is best known for his career with the Cowboys between 2010 and 2017 — is clearly hyped for the Cowboys’ next playoff game. Following Dallas’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round of the playoffs, the former 34-year-old receiver is planning a big party ahead of the game in San Francisco on Sunday.

“Yes I am..: I’m putting together a huge cowboys 49er party just for us all to come together and talk massive s*** to each other …. IM EXCITED!!!! LFG,” tweet Bryant on Monday, January 16.

The tweet came shortly after Bryant announced that he would be throwing a party in San Francisco on Saturday night.

“Cowboys win tonight I’m throwing a party in San Fran Saturday night,” said Bryant.

Cowboys Shed Demons in Big Win Over Tom Brady-Led Buccaneers

Dallas pulled out a big win over a team they’ve struggled with over the past couple of seasons. The Cowboys had lost each of their regular season openers versus the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers over the past two seasons, including a 19-3 loss at home against Tampa Bay in Week 1 this season.

Furthermore, the team was battling against history. Prior to their playoff win over Brady on Monday night, the Cowboys had gone 0-7 against the all-time great quarterback during his career. To top it all off, Dallas had not won a road playoff game since the 1992 season.

Team owner Jerry Jones had downplayed the hype surrounding the Cowboys’ matchup with Brady, especially given the history of the outcomes of their games over the past 20 years.

“When you really think about it, we’re not playing Brady,” Jones said on Tuesday, January 10. “We’re playing Tampa Bay, the team. And it’s conceivable that we could make Brady not play well and get our tails beat by the rest of the team. And I’m not trying to be cute. But we’ve got to go play the entire team. And this Brady thing has got to be sensitive. I know it’s there and I respect that. Gives us a challenge to do something we haven’t done before, and that’s beat Tom Brady.”

Cowboys Face Tough Road to Super Bowl LVII

The Cowboys wiped away all of those demons in their dominant win over the Buccaneers. Prescott had his best postseason performance to date, throwing for 305 yards, four touchdowns and rushing for another while out-dueling Brady. As icing on the cake, Prescott also did an excellent job of taking care of the football, not throwing a single interception despite leading the league in the category during the regular season.

Dallas faces an uphill battle in facing San Francisco during their upcoming playoff matchup. Not only are the Cowboys traveling to the west coast to play the 49ers, San Francisco is operating on two days rest after playing their wild card game on Saturday.

We’ll see if the Cowboys are able to pull off an upset win over a Niners team they lost to in the wild card round during the previous season. Barring a New York Giants upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas will have to win all of their games on the road for a bid in Super Bowl LVII.