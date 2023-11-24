Ex-Cowboys Star Tony Romo Goes Viral for Awkward Reaction to Dolly Parton

Tony Romo is making Dallas Cowboys news, and it has nothing to do with football. Romo could not stop talking about Dolly Parton’s halftime performance on Thanksgiving.

Heading into the third quarter of the Commanders-Cowboys matchup, Romo gushed over Parton. His CBS partner Jim Nantz wanted nothing to do with the conversation.

“She was wearing the Cowboys cheerleading outfit,” Romo said smiling during the November 23, 2023 CBS broadcast of the Commanders-Cowboys matchup. “You saw that coming didn’t you? You said, ‘I think she’s going to go with a little cheerleading outfit tonight.’ I was like, wow, that’s pretty good. I mean, she looks amazing, right? She’s wonderful. Who doesn’t like Dolly Parton?”

Nantz attempted to change the conversation back to the Thanksgiving NFC East contest. The veteran broadcaster’s attempt to change the subject was to no avail as Romo kept the conversation on Parton.

“What do you think we’re going to see in the second half?” Nantz said in response to Romo. “…You never know what’s going to happen here.”

Nantz finally relented with a response to Parton’s performance.

“…She’s absolutely an American treasure, that’s for sure,” Nantz added.

Here is a look at the moment that fans buzzing.



Tony Romo wanted to just keep talking about Dolly Parton as Jim Nantz tried to change the subject to the Commanders-Cowboys game. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fjN1nMk0l3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 23, 2023

Tony Romo & Wife Candice Have 3 Sons: Hawkins, Rivers & Jones



Romo and Nantz also discussed the former quarterback’s family throughout the broadcast. Romo met his wife, Candice Romo, while she was an intern for the Cowboys. Her background is in sports journalism as the couple shares a passion for athletics. The Romos have three kids (all boys): Hawkins, Rivers and Jones.

“I’m incredibly fortunate and lucky that I was able to end up with Candice Romo,” Romo told PEOPLE during a July 14 interview. “When you get married, you know they have stuff in them and you love them for all the things and you know that’s your person, but even more so now.

“It’s like she’s really sacrificed the time for me to be able to live out my dreams and to support me in that and to help me achieve it. And I think that that’s a whole other level.”

Cowboys News: Dolly Parton Donated $1 Million as Part of the Team’s Partnership With the Red Kettle Campaign

Dolly Parton performs during the halftime show of the Commanders-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas pic.twitter.com/HFkyBBNFby — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2023

Parton’s performance awent viral as the longtime country music singer sang several of her hits decked out in a Cowboys cheerleader outfit. The singer also sampled Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.”

The Cowboys had the game in the bag and I’m a little sad Tony Romo couldn’t spend the entirety of the second half talking about Dolly Parton as he clearly wanted to pic.twitter.com/DZMsuyfhkn — Jessica Montoya Coggins (@JessicaMCoggins) November 24, 2023

The halftime show was part of a Thanksgiving celebration for The Salvation Army. Parton made Cowboys news by kicking off the Red Kettle Campaign with a $1 million donation of her own.

“Well, I’ve seen Dolly most of my [life], as having known Dolly,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters on November 23. “Dolly was in Springfield, Missouri when she was maybe just 20, and my folks lived in Springfield and she was with the Ozark Jubilee [with] Porter Wagoner.

“And so, I had been seeing Dolly Parton. But that was before she was Dolly Parton. So, she’s an icon. She’s an iconic icon. It was just a gift from above to have her be our entertainment here for the Salvation Army. It was really very meaningful and there’s no question she impacted the viewership by millions.”