One Reason to Praise Cowboys’ Free Agency Approach

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t been big players in NFL free agency this offseason, but still managed to sign a veteran who could quickly become a key player on Mike Zimmer’s new-look defense.

While Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have drawn frustration and ire from fans for letting bigger name targets wind up elsewhere, as all three NFC East rivals added significant pieces, Dallas entering the offseason up against the salary cap tied the organization’s hands.

Still, the Cowboys’ addition of linebacker Eric Kendricks could pay significant dividends on the field and in meeting rooms for a group learning a new system, scheme, and terminology.

Pro Football Focus lists Kendricks as the “one positive takeaway” for the Cowboys, so far, this offseason.

“The Cowboys simply haven’t had the salary cap space to make significant additions,” Dalton Wasserman writes for PFF. “Kendricks’ addition is a good one, though, after he initially was expected to sign with San Francisco.

“Kendricks has long been a solid run defender and continued that trend this past season in Los Angeles. His 73.6 run-defense grade led all Chargers linebackers and placed ahead of all Cowboys linebackers, as well.

“Dallas had been running its defense with smaller, hybrid-type players at the position, but new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer can look to a familiar player in Kendricks to spearhead his linebacker group as he once did in Minnesota.”

Why Eric Kendricks Chose to Sign With The Cowboys

The Cowboys signed Kendricks to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, essentially a “prove it” deal for the 32-year-old, in a system and scheme that he is familiar with.

Kendricks says that the opportunity to reunite with Zimmer, from their time together with the Minnesota Vikings, was a strong drawing card for the Cowboys.

“I’m happy I’m able to be in Coach Zim’s system again,” Kendricks told reporters. “It felt right. Ultimately, playing the best football and winning a championship is our ultimate goal and that’s why I’m back with him.”

Whether the Cowboys have the pieces in place to compete for a championship remains to be seen, but Dallas clearly believes Kendricks, who arrives following an 117 tackle, 3.5 sack, and one forced fumble 2023 season can give the linebacking corps a boost in 2024.

“I feel like me and Zimm have had our times where we’ve even butted heads,” Kendricks said. “Just the fact that I’m back with him shows you that I believe in him and he believes in me and we want to get the job done. Ultimately, playing the best football and winning a championship is our ultimate goal and that’s why I’m back with him.”

How Much Cap Space do The Cowboys Have?

As NFL free agency shifts into its second wave, the Cowboys still might struggle to add to the roster, even at this stage.

Currently having just $4.99 million in cap space, the Cowboys have the fourth-lowest spending flexibility in the NFL.

Much of the Cowboys’ struggles against the cap stem from continued uncertainty surrounding quarterback Dak Prescott’s financial future. Even after tweaking Prescott’s deal, he still accounts for 21.2 percent of the Cowboys’ cap.