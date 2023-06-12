Cowboys Legend Urges Team to Re-Sign Ezekiel Elliott, Calls Out ‘Casual’ Fans

The Dallas Cowboys and former running back Ezekiel Elliott are still without a resolution to his release, but a former player wants the RB back on the roster. Whether or not Zeke rejoins the Cowboys remains to be seen, but it’s clear what one Dallas legend thinks.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant played with Elliott for two seasons before he departed Dallas, and it’s safe to say that time impacted how Bryant views Elliott. The three-time Pro Bowler saw Zeke at his best and Bryant still thinks the running back is a critical piece of the Cowboys’ approach.

In response to a Tweet saying that Dallas fans don’t understand what Elliott (or Demarcus Lawrence) brings to the team, Bryant stated his feelings on the two sides reuniting, calling it a “win-win.”

“You know you can’t talk with casuals….” Bryant wrote. “It only make sense to bring Zeke back.. you beefed up the team.. it’s not all on Zeke shoulders… it’s a win win situation for the cowboys and zeke…”

You know you can’t talk with casuals…. It only make sense to bring Zeke back.. you beefed up the team.. it’s not all on Zeke shoulders… it’s a win win situation for the cowboys and zeke… https://t.co/ZxDE7ufkL8 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 11, 2023

Bryant believes that the Cowboys reinforcing the roster with new talent should allow Elliott to thrive, rather than taking on the majority of the offensive responsibility.

Cowboys Would ‘Welcome’ Elliott Back

If Bryant wants Elliott back in Dallas, he may need to be addressing his posts to the running back rather than the team. According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, Dallas is open to Zeke returning.

On an episode of NFL Live, Schefter updated the situation and said that Elliott is keeping his options open.

“The Cowboys would welcome and embrace him,” Schefter said. “I think Zeke keeps waiting to see if there’s an opportunity that shakes loose, if there’s some team out there that’s willing to bring him in and pay him. There’s no rush for him, he can always go back to Dallas.”

Elliott has not made any official visits since being released by the Cowboys, but there have been rumors about where he might go. The 27-year-old is apparently biding his time knowing that he has his old team as a fallback.

If Zeke does come back, it will undoubtedly be on a cheaper contract as he will be expected to take a secondary role to Tony Pollard.

Dallas Could Add Star RB in Free Agency

Bringing back Elliott is an option, but Dallas could also look elsewhere for another running back. As Heavy’s J.R. De Groote recently covered, the Cowboys were reported by KSTP’s Darren Wolfson to have been interested in a trade for former Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook.

According to Wolfson, Dallas has “at least internally, has kicked around the option of adding Dalvin [Cook]” which would’ve initially required a big trade for the running back. The veteran RB has since been released, meaning the Cowboys could sign him in free agency.

In terms of prolific running backs, it’s hard to find many better than Cook. The former Florida State star has put up 1000+ rushing yards in each of the past four seasons.

Cook and the Miami Dolphins are being rumored as a potential match, but Dallas would be doing themselves a disservice to not look into the possibility of adding the former Vikings star.