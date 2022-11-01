Cowboys Legend Sends Strong Message on Ezekiel Elliott

Tony Pollard’s breakout performance in the Dallas Cowboys‘ 49-29 victory against the Chicago Bears has caused some debate over Ezekiel Elliott’s role going forward but Michael Irvin doesn’t think the team should change a thing.

With Elliott sidelined with a knee injury, Pollard rushed for 131 yards on just 14 carries with a trio of touchdowns. He finished the game with a ridiculous 9.4 yards per carry average, which was helped by a 54-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

While impressive, Irvin warned against shifting the dynamic in the backfield, urging the Cowboys to keep the balance of the tandem intact.

“We see a guy come out with 15 runs and he does a great job and now we say ‘let’s put him in there.’ Tony Pollard has never rushed the ball 30 times per game. He’s not that kind of a rusher, he’s not that kind of a runner,” Irvin said on ESPN’s First Take. “He’s a nice lightning to Zeke’s thunder. But you need them both. We’re not going to come out here and all of a sudden be just an explosive team. In the East, you have to be physical to win football games and that’s what Zeke gives Dallas.”

Irvin: ‘This is Dak & Zeke’s Team’

Play

Michael Irvin on the Cowboys: We are a PHYSICAL FOOTBALL TEAM! 😤 | First Take Michael Irvin is on First Take reacting to the Cowboys' dominant win over the Bears. #ESPN #NFL ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2022-10-31T14:49:02Z

By the numbers, it’s clear Pollard has had more success, rushing for more yards (506) on less carries (81). Elliott has totaled 443 yards on 109 attempts with a per-carry average of more than two whole yards less than Pollard.

But Irvin knows a thing or two about the dynamic of a locker room — especially in Dallas — and believes slighting Elliott could cause some problems.

“This is Dak and Zeke’s team. There is an order if you’re going to win anything. You must have an order in that team,” Irvin screamed. “This is Dak and Zeke’s team — they came in together, they are boys together. You split that up, I think you split up the team.”

Irvin feels like the conversation is just one that comes up with the Cowboys due to the spotlight, pointing to the Cooper Rush situation from earlier in the season at quarterback. After leading the Cowboys to a 4-1 record, there was some momentum behind a QB controversy in Dallas.

“I hope Jerry and I hope Mike McCarthy — I hope they are not letting this virus into their computer that y’all are talking about right now. Because it’s the same virus you were trying to throw when Cooper Rush was playing well,” Irvin said. “I’m so tired of all of that mess. Any time the Cowboys start doing well, we start coming up with ways to mess with the Cowboys. They should keep Pollard right where he is.”

Jerry Jones Has Backed Ezekiel Elliott

It’s a big year for Elliott’s future with the Cowboys, with no guaranteed money left on his deal after this season. He’ll still have four years left on his deal but there’s a chance the Cowboys might flinch at keeping him around at a $10.9 million salary with a $16.72 million cap hit. That being said, owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been very complimentary of Elliott.

“We go as Zeke goes. I really mean that. Zeke’s that important to this team. He’s as important to us as he was before the game. … There’s no argument,” Jones said when asked about Pollard getting more work after the performance. “Zeke’s ability to punish. Zeke’s ability to deliver it. What he does for us in pass protection. And, frankly, Zeke’s ability to make big plays are there. We’re going to go as Zeke goes. He’s that integral to our success this year.”

Elliott is resting up with the bye week but the backfield will be an interesting situation to monitor moving forward for the Cowboys.