NFL Insider Drops Surprise Update on Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott’s Future

Ezekiel Elliott has yet to find his next step after being released by the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, but a move could be coming soon. It seems equally possible that Elliott could return to Dallas or sign with a new NFL team.

Elliott being released didn’t come as a surprise due to his large contract and the Cowboys’ need for financial resources, but the ensuing saga has been captivating. Figuring out where Zeke is headed next has been a key source of speculation this offseason.

NFL media insider Mike Garafolo is the latest to update the saga, going on NFL Total Access to speak on Elliott and Dallas.

“I remember Jerry Jones leaving the door open to a potential return to Dallas for Ezekiel Elliott, and Mike McCarthy was recently asked about Zeke’s release and he called it, quote, ‘Capanomics,’ meaning it had more to do with the financials than what they think of Ezekiel Elliott as a running back,” Garafolo said on the program. “Dallas still believes that he’s got football left. Now, he’s not going to be the lead back there obviously if he does return there and there’s not really a bunch of teams beating down his door to give him a lot of money.”

If teams aren’t pursuing his signature, then Elliott’s likelihood of rejoining the Cowboys only goes up.

Former Cowboys RB Projected to Join Patriots

While Garafolo is saying that teams aren’t looking to pay Zeke, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin is projecting the veteran running back to head north to play for the New England Patriots.

As Heavy’s Jonathan Adams recently covered, Elliott is being linked to New England after the recent release of running back James Robinson who was signed and released before the 2023 season began.

Benjamin sees the Patriots handing Elliott a one-year, $5 million contract that would give him a fresh start and a complementary role to New England’s lead RB, Rhamondre Stevenson.

Elliott could do far worse than linking up with legendary Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, but whether that’s how it actually happens remains to be seen.

NFL Insider Cools Rumors Involving Buccaneers

During his appearance on NFL Total Access, Garafolo also addressed the possibility of the former Cowboys running back signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There is some connective tissue between Elliott and Tampa due to the team having RB coach Skip Peete, but Garafolo doesn’t believe that is where Zeke is headed.

“I know a lot of folks are still connecting him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, because that’s where Skip Peete is, [where the] former running backs coach in Dallas is now but I don’t sense that Tampa is hot on his trail so perhaps a return to Dallas in the long run could be where this is headed.”

Having Zeke return on a cheaper contract would be a slam dunk for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, as the former Ohio State star is still a solid tool in any NFL offense.

If interest in Elliott continues to be meek, it only bodes well for Dallas.