Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Drops Surprise Update on Ezekiel Elliott Reunion

After several months of speculation, the Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott have yet to reunite or permanently go their separate ways. A new development on the Cowboys’ side may force the issue for Dallas and their former star running back.

The Cowboys signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones this offseason, but he was recently suspended for use of illegal PEDs. With their most senior RB facing a suspension, Dallas owner Jerry Jones was asked about reuniting with Zeke. According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, the door is open.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said ‘We’re reading the tea leaves’ when asked about possibility of re-signing Ezekiel Elliott after Ronald Jones’ suspension. Jones on Elliott: ‘He’s not ruled out at all,'” Machota posted on X on August 1.

In the months since Elliott’s release, Jones and the Cowboys have consistently said they are open-minded to a reunion with the veteran running back. But as the NFL regular season approaches, Dallas has yet to bring Zeke back and he has yet to sign with a different team.

Jones’ suspension does change things for Dallas, but whether or not that leads to the Cowboys signing Elliott is unclear.

Elliott Visits Patriots

If the Cowboys do want to sign Elliott, they may not be alone. Elliott may be past his prime, but he amassed 1000+ yards from scrimmage in every season of his NFL career until the 2022 campaign. He has something to offer, and apparently, the New England Patriots believe that.

Not long before the news of Jones’ suspension broke, Elliott was in Foxborough, Massachusetts to visit the AFC East squad. However, the visit concluded without an agreement according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

“Zeke has left the building,” Rapoport wrote on July 29. “But the two sides will stay in touch.”

Based on that update, Dallas still has competition for Elliott’s signature, should they decide to bring him back. Elliott leaving the Patriots without a deal leaves the door open for the Cowboys, but it also means that Zeke has a potential option if a reunion doesn’t work out.

Cowboys RB Suspended

Less than two days after Elliott’s visit to New England, Jones was suspended by the NFL. ESPN insider Ed Werder explained what the former Buccaneers RB’s punishment, a two-game suspension, was for.

“The two-game suspension of Cowboys running back Ronald Jones is for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances,” Werder posted on July 31, 2023. “He will miss games against the Giants and Jets and then be permitted to return to roster, assuming he makes the team.”

Jones was signed in free agency to provide a veteran option in the Cowboys’ RB room, which is relatively young. Expected starter Tony Pollard is the second-most experienced back as he enters his fifth season and Jones enters his sixth.

The former Tampa Bay RB spoke after the suspension, apologizing on social media as Heavy’s J.R. De Groote recently covered.

“I love this game and would never cheat it,” Jones wrote on X. “I would never knowingly take a banned substance. I will continue to work with my team to investigate how this happened so that it never happens again.”