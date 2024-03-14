Cowboys Leaving Door Open for Ezekiel Elliott Reunion

The Dallas Cowboys might consider bringing back Ezekiel Elliott to bolster their running back depth after striking out in free agency.

The Cowboys cut Elliott last season in a cap-saving move. But Dallas finds itself with a significant need at the running back position. Tony Pollard took over as the lead back for Elliott last season but bolted for the Tennesee Titans in free agency. Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke are the only running backs the Cowboys currently have under contract for next season.

That opens the door for Elliott, who played last season with the New England Patriots. He wasn’t overly impressive in his first season away from Dallas but could still be part of a running back committee. Elliott rushed for 642 yards on 184 carries — a 3.5-yards per carry average. He also added 51 receptions for 313 yards.

Patrik Walker, a staff writer for DallasCowboys.com, suggested on Wednesday, March 13 that a reunion with Elliott is not off the table.

“I wouldn’t rule out a possible reunion with Ezekiel Elliott (and then also drafting an RB to tandem),” Walker wrote on X. “His relationship with the Cowboys is still positive and the dialogue has remained open.”

Ezekiel Elliott Still Has Connection to Cowboys

Elliott is No. 3 on the Cowboys’ all-time rushing yards list with 8,262 yards. It was a tough breakup last season between Elliott and the Cowboys after seven seasons. But it was fairly amicable.

“Zeke’s impact and influence is seared into the Cowboys franchise in a very special and indelible way,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after Elliott’s release. “He has been a consummate professional and leader that set a tone in our locker room, on the practice field and in the huddle. Zeke defined what a great teammate should be, and anyone that has ever played a team sport would be lucky to have a teammate like Zeke and be much better for it.

Elliott is also best friends with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The two have remained close despite Elliott’s departure from Dallas. Prescott would surely welcome him back with open arms.

“That’s like my little brother, a best friend obviously,” Prescott said last season as the Cowboys prepared to take on Elliott and the Patriots. “We came into this thing together and grew on the field and off the field. It was awesome. Obviously, it was unfortunate for him to go play for another team, but it’s part of this business. We learn that pretty quick and seeing it when we had to part, it’s part of it. Happy for him, always pulling for him.”

Cowboys Also Eyeing AJ Dillion as RB Option

Just signing Elliott won’t be enough for the Cowboys. They’ll need some additional bodies in the backfield, whether that’s through the draft or remaining free agents.

Former Packer running back AJ Dillon is on the Cowboys’ radar. However, Dallas is not the only team vying for his services.

“As the Packers have rebuilt their RB room, free agent RB AJ Dillon has several options outside GB, with sources saying he’s looking at the Giants, Colts and Cowboys,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on March 13.

Dillion isn’t the sexiest free agent addition but he’s been reliable over the past three seasons. He has missed just two games over that span. Dillion rushed for 613 yards and a pair of scores last season in Green Bay.