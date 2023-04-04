Ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Gets Discouraging Update on Future

Ezekiel Elliott remains a free agent and the former Dallas Cowboys star will have to remain patient in finding his next team.

Elliott was released by the Cowboys on March 15 in a significant cap-saving move. While he has a resume that can stack up with the elite running backs in the league, he’s shown some wear in tear, with his production dropping significantly in recent years. Last season he ran for a career-low 876 yards on 3.8 yards per carry.

While NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport expects there to be some level of interest in Elliott, he shouldn’t expect a big contract.

“The visits are interesting, because, first of all, I do not know that he currently has a visit scheduled. I know there’s some interest. And the money’s going to be tough because as you know, like, teams are not spending all the money now. He’s cut so it doesn’t factor into the compensation pick formula,” Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, April 3. “But teams aren’t really spending a lot of money now and at that position, like there’s a lot of really good running backs in the draft seems like a really deep running back draft.”

Ezekiel Elliott Will Have to Wait Until After Draft

The draft is set for the end of April, and because of the depth available in the coming running back class, Rapoport expects Elliott will wait to see where he fits in until after that.

“He might take a visit over the next week or so. But a lot of times if you’re a veteran at that level, who’s done it for as many years as he has, you’re only taking a visit if there’s a deal. I think what might happen with Zeke is that he’ll wait until after the draft and if someone doesn’t get the premium running back they want, he slides in there and fills the need. But I think a lot of teams now are like you know what? We’re getting close to the draft, let me see what I get.”

Elliott put out a wishlist of teams he’d like to play for, which included the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals. Those squads have pushed back on their level of interest, although that doesn’t mean they’re completely out of the running.

Cowboys Didn’t Make Offer to Elliott Out of Respect

It wasn’t an easy decision for the Cowboys to part ways with Elliott but his drop in production simply didn’t match his salary and they had a way out. By releasing Elliott, the Cowboys saved nearly $11 million against the cap.

Team executives and players have expressed their admiration for Elliott and what he brought to the franchise. However, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they never made an offer to retain Elliott out of respect.

“The last thing we want to do is do anything that would be insulting to a player, to a great player, like Zeke, who was one of the best players to ever put on a Cowboys uniform,” Jones said. “There are sensitivities when you get into making offers.”

Now Elliott will wait and see what awaits him as a free agent.