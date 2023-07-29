Ezekiel Elliott Sends Message to Cowboys Amid Latest NFL Chatter

Things are a little different as the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the upcoming season without Ezekiel Elliott. Despite no longer being officially with the Cowboys, Elliott still remains close to his former teammates. Elliott was spotted working out with Dak Prescott throughout the offseason and sent a meaningful text to Tony Pollard ahead of training camp that was meant for the entire running back group.

“Yeah, he texts me today right before camp started just telling all the running backs we’ll handle business, take care of everything and just good luck,” Pollard told reporters on July 27, 2023. “…It means a lot, just even with his situation right now not being anywhere, but him still just checking on us and just making sure we’re alright.”

Ezekiel Elliott Rumors: Is a Reunion With the Dallas Cowboys Possible?

With training camps underway across the NFL, Elliott still finds himself a free agent. This has some Cowboys fans wondering if Elliott could ultimately re-sign with Dallas.

The Cowboys continue to talk about Elliott in the past tense indicating the team has moved on from the star. Yet, nothing can be ruled out until Elliott signs with a new team. Head coach Mike McCarthy discussed the franchise’s plan at running back with Elliott no longer with Dallas.

“No, I don’t look at them trying to fill Zeke’s role,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on July 25. “I mean, Zeke’s a special football player. He’s a primary ball distribution focal point for us long before I got here and definitely the last three years.

“So, how those opportunities are distributed, we’ll answer that as we get into the games. This is not a ‘this guy gets Zeke’s touches.’ That’s not the format. It’s really [a question of] how are we going to utilize the whole perimeter group.”

Could the Buffalo Bills Make a Run at Ezekiel Elliott?

One team to watch in the Elliott sweepstakes is the Bills who just lost Nyheim Hines to a season-ending injury. The challenge is Hines represents a completely different skill set than what Elliott offers as a goal line threat. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher still views Elliott as a potential option for Buffalo.

“The Buffalo Bills on Monday learned that Nyheim Hines is out for the season, meaning they may be in the market for help,” Fisher wrote on July 24. “Does that mean another look at two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott, the former Dallas Cowboys star now a free agent coming off a season in which he scored 12 touchdowns?

“Hines is a return man above all. So there is probably more need to shop for that specific guy. But still, this could cause the front office to take another look at what is available to help out behind the James Cook-led running back room. Dalvin Cook has seemingly been deemed to pricy; we’ve reported that in addition to his potential legal woes (a domestic violence lawsuit), he wants $10 million APY.”

It is challenging to find a place where Elliott will land before the season starts. The star could opt to wait until a contender sustains an unfortunate running back injury before signing with a new team.