New Team Emerges as Possible Landing Spot for Cowboys $90 Million Star

Ezekiel Elliott’s future with the Dallas Cowboys remains uncertain but a possible landing spot has emerged in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if the franchise moves on from the star in Big D. The Buccaneers hired Skip Pete as their new running backs coach and could Elliott follow the former Dallas assistant to Tampa Bay?

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill previously noted that the Cowboys moving on from Pete did “not bode well for the future of Ezekiel Elliott.” The implication is that Elliott has a close relationship with Pete, something that could prompt the coach to fight for the addition of the former Pro Bowler in Tampa if the veteran suddenly becomes available.

Elliott still has four seasons remaining on his six-year, $90 million contract with the Cowboys, but the franchise has an out in his deal this offseason. Dallas can release Elliott in the coming months but would still take an $11.8 million dead cap hit. Elliott is slated to have a $10.9 million salary for 2023 but this number escalates all the way up to $16.6 million in 2026.

The Cowboys Are Expected to Push Ezekiel Elliott to Take a Massive Pay Cut

According to Heavy Sports’ NFL insider Matt Lombardo, Dallas is expected to push Elliott to take a “massive pay cut” but sources are not convinced this is something the star will be willing to do. Lombardo reported the two sides are headed towards a “stare-down” over his future in Dallas.

“The Dallas Cowboys could be on the verge of giving Ezekiel Elliott an ultimatum, as the franchise and running back appear locked in a stare-down as the offseason begins,” Lombardo explained. “According to multiple league sources familiar with the running back market, I’m told the Cowboys are poised to ask Elliott to take a ‘massive pay cut’ in order to stay with the team.”

Lombardo added that the Cowboys are expected to use the franchise tag in order to retain Tony Pollard which could make Elliott the odd man out in the Dallas running back group. Given the hiring of Pete by Tampa Bay, it will be interesting to see if the Bucs emerge as a suitor for Elliott if the running back is released this offseason.

“It has seemed pretty clear from multiple sources that the Cowboys plan to use the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard, and ask Elliot to take a pay cut, but as free agency approaches in March, that pay cut is expected to be massive, with one source telling me he isn’t certain Elliott will take it,” Lombardo added. “ This info seems to jibe with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that Elliott’s agent will gauge his value and make a decision on his future during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. But, regardless of how this situation plays out, it appears anything but certain that Elliott is a Dallas Cowboy Week 1 of the 2023 season, and certainly won’t be at his current cap number.”

Leonard Fournette Is a Potential Cap Casualty for the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers face a running back dilemma of their own given Leonard Fournette’s underwhelming 2022 campaign. Fournette signed a three-year, $21 million lucrative deal with the Bucs last offseason and is slated to have a $6.5 million salary for 2023. Tampa Bay could release Fournette, but the team would still take a $5 million dead cap hit, a number that decreases to $1.5 million if the team waits until 2024, per Spotrac.

Elliott’s days of being an RB1 could be behind him as the rusher may be best suited to be part of a running back by committee approach moving forward. The Bucs could look to pair Elliott with Rachaad White if the team opts to move on from Fournette. Elliott had 231 carries for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 appearances last season.

Tampa Bay may be able to land Elliott on a bit of a bargain as it remains to be seen what the veteran’s market will be if he becomes a free agent. The Athletic’s Bob Sturm estimates that Elliott’s next deal (if he is released) will be for little more than the league minimum.

“I think the answer is that given the number of analysts and scouts I have talked to about Elliott this year and the consensus opinion is in stone,” Sturm wrote on February 21. “He has very little left in his legs and the word is out. I believe he has one option for employment above the league minimum and it is right here in Dallas. I could be wrong, but if I am, it is a very low number.”