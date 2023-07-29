AFC Contender Pursues Potential Ex-Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Signing: Report

The Ezekiel Elliott rumors are heating up as the New England Patriots are hosting the former Dallas Cowboys star for a July 29, 2023 visit, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The Patriots’ pursuit is the first meeting that has been publicly reported since Elliott was released by the Cowboys in March.

“Source: 2x All-Pro RB Ezekiel Elliott is visiting the Patriots today,” Schultz tweeted on July 29. “This could impact the RB-needy AFC East, as well as the Dalvin Cook derby, since he and Elliott are considered the top backs available. Zeke looked terrific in the videos he posted of his workouts.”

Elliott’s days as a Pro Bowl running back may be in the rearview mirror, but the playmaker could still play a key role on a team’s backfield. The star rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 appearances during the 2022 season.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Patriots have also shown an interest in Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook. It will be worth watching to see what veteran lands in New England.

Ezekiel Elliott Remains in Contact With His Former Dallas Cowboys Teammates

From Back Together Weekend on @nflnetwork on Ezekiel Elliott’s visit to another team with a star on its helmet — a factoid I realized mid-sentence. pic.twitter.com/XzgOjo4Y9a — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 29, 2023

Despite Elliott remaining unsigned, there is little evidence that a reunion with the Cowboys is in the cards. Elliott was spotted working out with current Dallas players like Dak Prescott throughout the offseason. Cowboys star Tony Pollard revealed that Elliott texted him an encouraging message before the start of training camp.

“Yeah, he texts me today right before camp started just telling all the running backs we’ll handle business, take care of everything and just good luck,” Pollard told reporters on July 27. “…It means a lot, just even with his situation right now not being anywhere, but him still just checking on us and just making sure we’re alright.”

How Does Ezekiel Elliott Fit With the New England Patriots?

Source: 2x All-Pro RB Ezekiel Elliott is visiting the #Patriots today. This could impact the RB-needy AFC East, as well as the Dalvin Cook derby, since he and Elliott are considered the top backs available. Zeke looked terrific in the videos he posted of his workouts. pic.twitter.com/Qe62DFGc0r — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 29, 2023

Rhamondre Stevenson is the projected Patriots starter, and it would be interesting to see if Elliott could challenge for the RB1 spot if the playmaker signs with New England. The Patriots may be more intrigued by the addition of Elliott following Ty Montgomery’s injury.

“The Ty Montgomery injury may have necessitated the signing of another runner and created this opportunity for Ezekiel Elliott, a former two-time NFL rushing champion,” ESPN’s Ed Werder tweeted on July 29.

The Dallas Cowboys Appear to Have Moved on From Ezekiel Elliott

Despite his continued availability, the Cowboys are talking like a team that has moved on from Elliott. Heading into training camp, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy discussed the team’s philosophy at running back for 2023. It is worth noting that McCarthy spoke in the past tense when discussing Elliott.

“No, I don’t look at them trying to fill Zeke’s role,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy explained to reporters on July 25. “I mean, Zeke’s a special football player. He’s a primary ball distribution focal point for us long before I got here and definitely the last three years.

“So, how those opportunities are distributed, we’ll answer that as we get into the games. This is not a ‘this guy gets Zeke’s touches.’ That’s not the format. It’s really [a question of] how are we going to utilize the whole perimeter group.”