Ezekiel Elliott Breaks Silence on Joining Patriots After Cowboys Breakup

The Dallas Cowboys are officially beginning the post-Ezekiel Elliott era as the star is joining the New England Patriots, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Elliott has been noticeably silent since the Cowboys opted to release the running back in March 2023 but took to Twitter to confirm the move to the Patriots.

The star also revealed that he plans to wear No. 15 after rocking No. 21 with Dallas. Elliott also wore No. 15 during his standout collegiate career at Ohio State.

“One Five, all the way live ! @Patriots,” Elliott tweeted on August 14, 2023.

Elliott will form a new dynamic duo with Rhamondre Stevenson in the Patriots backfield. NFL Network’s Peter Schrager is among the supporters of the Zeke addition for New England.

“Love Zeke and Stevenson as a duo for NE,” Schrager tweeted on August 14. “Battering ram offense for NE, while rest of league is spreading it out and leaning towards pass-first offenses. #InstantReaction #Analysis”

Ezekiel Elliott’s New Contract With New England Patriots Can Be Worth as Much as $6 Million

Ezekiel Elliott tweeted that he’s signing with the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/ZZNSm6ciYV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023

There had been some hope the Cowboys could re-sign Elliott given his continued availability, but this officially puts to rest the chatter of a reunion. Elliott is signing a one-year deal with New England that could be worth as much as $6 million.

“The Patriots are expected to sign former Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M after his successful FA visit earlier in camp, per me and @TomPelissero,” Rapoport tweeted on August 14. “Some backfield help for NE and a new home for Zeke… who plans to rock his No. 15 from college.”

As expected, Elliott will be taking a significant pay cut from his previous $90 million deal with Dallas. Elliott’s new contract features incentives but starts with a $3 million base salary accompanied by a $1 million signing bonus, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Compensation update: Zeke Elliott’s one-year deal with the Patriots includes a $3 million base salary, a $1 million signing bonus and can be worth up to $6 million with incentives,” Schefter tweeted on August 14.