Former Suspension-Filled Cowboys Starter Signs With Buccaneers

A former Dallas Cowboys starter is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, defensive end Randy Gregory is signing with the Buccaneers.

“BREAKING: Free agent pass rusher Randy Gregory is signing with the #Buccaneers, per source,” writes Schultz. “Gregory had 2.5 sacks and 8 QB hits in 12 games last season with the #49ers.”

Per Fox Sports’ Greg Auman, it’s a one-year deal for Gregory. As noted by Auman, Gregory is reuniting with former Cowboys assistant George Edwards, who served as a senior assistant in Dallas during the 2020-21 seasons.

Edwards now serves as an outside linebackers coach on the Buccaneers’ staff.

“Bucs are signing former 49ers OLB Randy Gregory to a one-year deal,” writes Auman. “He’s reunited with George Edwards, who he played for with the Cowboys.”

Randy Gregory Suspended 4 Different Times With Cowboys

The 31-year-old Gregory is a former second-round draft pick of the Cowboys, spending seven years (2015-2021) in Dallas. However, Gregory was absent during the majority of his tenure with Dallas either due to injuries or suspensions. In fact, Gregory missed essentially the entire 2016 season, the entire 2017 campaign and the full 2019 season due to suspension.

Gregory appeared in just 50 of a possible 129 games during his tenure with the Cowboys. He incurred four substance-abuse suspensions during his time with Dallas.

Randy Gregory Considered Big Signing Bust by Broncos

During his final season in Dallas in 2021, Gregory notched 19 tackles and six sacks in 11 starts. His banner year led to Gregory signing a lucrative five-year, $70 million deal with the Denver Broncos. The move was also notable because Gregory backed out of an agreed upon deal with the Cowboys due to language in the contract that would allow Dallas to collect any bonus if Gregory was fined or suspended.

Cowboys beat reporter Patrik Walker detailed why Gregory spurned the Cowboys for the Broncos — a tweet that Gregory eventually liked.

“For the record, Randy Gregory accepted (much) less money to agree to terms with the #Cowboys,” wrote Walker in March of 2022. “At one point, the gap between their offer and others were roughly $4m-$5m. They closed the gap enough, not completely, to the point he agreed. Done deal. Then Cowboys got cute. Over.”

Gregory failed to stay healthy with the Broncos and made a minimal impact during his tenure with the team. He was eventually traded to the San Francisco 49ers during the middle of the 2022 season, where he posted 2.5 sacks in 12 appearances with the Niners. Gregory appeared in all three playoff games with San Francisco, appearing in their Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

With Gregory now a member of the Buccaneers, he’ll be playing for his third team in eight months. He’ll likely be leaned upon to fill the void left over by Shaq Barrett, who was released by the Buccaneers and signed with the Miami Dolphins.

In 72 games and 18 starts, Gregory holds career totals of 117 tackles, 22 sacks and 69 quarterback hits. During his time with the Cowboys, Gregory posted 16.5 sacks and 85 tackles in 50 games and 12 starts.