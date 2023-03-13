Cowboys Weighing Up Free Agency Move for 6-Time All-Pro: Report

The Dallas Cowboys could be on the verge of a major free agency addition as the NFL’s 2023 window opens for its 32 franchises.

Dallas has been active ahead of the window, although all of the team’s moves have focused on keeping things together, rather than new blood. Quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Zack Martin had their contracts restructured while running back Tony Pollard was franchise tagged.

Now, NFL Network reporter Jane Slater is revealing that the Cowboys do have interest in former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner is a six-time All-Pro most known for his time with the Seattle Seahawks, but the veteran is now a free agent.

“I can confirm #Cowboys have had what is described as ‘initial conversations’ with LB Bobby Wagner but this is once again a ‘does the money and value make sense’ situation for both parties per a source informed,” Slater tweeted on March 13.

Adding Wagner would be a major move for Dallas considering they’re currently unsure of Leighton Vander Esch’s future. In terms of replacements, Wagner is, on paper, a major upgrade.

Wagner Stays at Top with Rams

Los Angeles didn’t have the best season in 2022, as the team failed to reach the playoffs after winning the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. However, Wagner’s arrival with the Rams was certainly a bright spot.

There were questions over whether or not the 32-year-old linebacker could still produce at a high level, but he answered emphatically with his play. A Second-team All-Pro honor speaks for itself, but the stats are worth a look as well.

According to Pro Football Reference, Wagner set a career-high with six sacks in 2022, complementing that with 81 solo tackles and 10 tackles for loss. He also produced in coverage, bringing down two interceptions and registering 5 passes defended.

The icing on the cake for Wagner was that he played all 17 games for the Rams. He may be taking a few more snaps off, but any team, especially the Cowboys, would want a player who produces consistently and plays every week.

Cowboys’ Interest in WR Confirmed

Besides reporting on the Cowboys’ interest in Wagner, Slater also revealed that Dallas has interest in two-time All-Pro WR Adam Thielen. Thielen was recently released by the Minnesota Vikings and is approaching his 33-year-old season.

“As for Adam Thielen, I’m told ‘productive free agent WR so there is potential interest’ but it’s always the economics. Remember a few years back they did go after Sammy Watkins but Watkins didn’t want to come here and Brandin Cooks was another where compensation too high,” Slater explained.

As for Adam Thielen, I’m told “productive free agent WR so there is potential interest” but it’s always the economics. Remember a few years back they did go after Sammy Watkins but Watkins didn’t want to come here and Brandin Cooks was another where compensation too high — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 13, 2023

Price and value are going to be two words often associated with Dallas this offseason, as the team now has $12.4 million in cap space to work with after recent restructures. While it’s not $0, Dallas has to be smart with how and where they spend their money.

Thielen was due close to $20 million before he was released by the Vikings, but that’s likely not an indicator of the money he will get this offseason. However, if his price tag rises into the eight-digit range, it is hard to imagine the Cowboys paying up.