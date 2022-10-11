Cowboys Release Recent Signing, Add New TE in Free Agency: Report

The Dallas Cowboys have moved quickly to address a key area of need, releasing one of the team’s newer faces in the process.

Dallas is 4-1 and set up for a blockbuster clash against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. They’ve won four straight with backup QB Cooper Rush, and they may be making another audible to get keep the momentum.

Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken was the first to report that Dallas is adding rookie TE Seth Green, then updating that long snapper Tucker Addington was released as the corresponding move.

“Cowboys are signing former Houston TE Seth Green to practice squad, person familiar with move said,” Gehlken Tweeted on October 11. “Cowboys released LS Tucker Addington today from practice squad in a corresponding move, they announced… Matt Overton is now team’s only healthy long snapper. They hosted the former Allen High quarterback today for a workout.”

Dallas is facing a bit of an injury issue at tight end, as starting TE Dalton Schultz played just 10 snaps in the 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams due to a knee issue, and rookie TE Jake Ferguson was nicked up coming into the contest.

Cowboys’ Starting TE Reinjures Knee

Coming into the season, expectations were high for Schultz. The fifth-year tight end and the Cowboys didn’t reach an agreement on a new contract, so the team franchised tagged him for $10.9 million.

However, a previous right knee injury led to Schultz being a non-factor to start the season. There was hope he could make an impact against the Rams, but as Gehlken reported, he is facing another injury issue.

“Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz played 10 snaps in Sunday’s win,” Gehlken Posted on October 9. “He exited early in second quarter upon colliding knees with Rams LB Ernest Jones — same right knee for Schultz as Week 2 PCL sprain. Three snaps for Schultz rest of game, all as run blocker in 13 personnel in second half.”

It’s unclear if Schultz will be ready this week for the Eagles, but what is clear is that Dallas is committed to adding another body in the TE department with Green.

Green Transitioning to TE from QB

Coming out of Allen High, it was clear that Green has serious athleticism but which position to utilize him on the gridiron was unclear. That continued to be a trend when he headed to Minnesota for his college career, but he remained at quarterback.

The Golden Gophers opted to use Green as a “wildcat quarterback,” essentially bringing him into plays to be a run-first, dual-threat QB. As Houston’s page for Green states, that worked to decent effect with Green earning 381 rushing yards over his sophomore and junior seasons, adding 13 touchdowns to boot.

However, he transferred to Houston with his final year of eligibility and made the switch to tight end. As a Cougar, he caught 13 receptions for 137 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Obviously, a player who has just one year of experience at tight end is going to be raw. But Dallas clearly sees something they like in Green, and he is now the team’s latest free agency addition.