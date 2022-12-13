Ex-Cowboys RB in Free Agency Talks with Titans: Report

A former Dallas Cowboys running back may be finding a new home with the Tennessee Titans not far removed from his stint in Arlington.

Granted, the Cowboys organization likely isn’t worried about where their former ball carriers are going considering the roaring success that running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott have had. That being said, Dallas is set to play Tennessee soon and may end up defending against JaQuan Hardy.

According to the NFL’s official waiver wire, Hardy tried out for the Titans on December 13 as he continues his young NFL journey. As Heavy has covered previously, Hardy has been active in trying to find his next team but has been unsuccessful.

But getting on an NFL roster is no easy feat, and the former Tiffin running back has struggled to find his next steps after an encouraging rookie season with Dallas.

If Hardy can get with the Titans, he’ll be set for a reunion with the Cowboys on December 29. Dallas will travel east for a Thursday Night Football clash in Nashville not long before the new year.

Hardy Navigating Life After Dallas

As one might expect, there was no “hype train” for Hardy after his playing career at Tiffin, despite going for over 3200 rushing yards and adding 28 touchdowns while at the Ohio university.

Dallas was impressed with what they saw in the 2021 draft cycle and added Hardy as an undrafted free agent, an opportunity that 24-year-old took advantage of by locking up a practice squad spot and eventually getting on the main roster.

Injury issues in the Cowboys’ running back room led to Hardy being promoted towards the end of the season, where he made three total appearances and got his first NFL touches.

Pro Football Reference shows that he carried the ball four times, earning 29 total yards and even scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18 of last year.

Cowboys RB JaQuan Hardy scores his first career NFL touchdown. Football is a contacts sport. pic.twitter.com/1ptXw82lAZ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 9, 2022

During the summer, Dallas released Hardy which initially led to a brief stint with the Denver Broncos, where he was then cut in the preseason. Since, Hardy has had workouts with teams like the New Orleans Saints, but has yet to find a steady home.

Cowboys Legend Predicts Team to Keep Tony and Zeke

While Hardy figures out his future, Dallas is enjoying the benefits of having Pollard and Elliott leading the way. However, Pollard is set to become a free agent this offseason and Elliott is the highest-paid running back in the league.

The Cowboys may have to let one go, but that’s not what 11-time Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten would do. In an interview with Heavy, Witten explained that he thinks Dallas can and should keep both.

“I think you try to keep [both Pollard and Elliott,]” Witten said. “I know the natural thing to say for a fan is, ‘Zeke is on the way out, let’s sign Tony coming in.’ I know Zeke can still play at a high level and I’d like to see them play together for years to come.”

Play

Jason Witten Interview: Cowboys Super Bowl Chances, OBJ Rumors Tune in for this exclusive Jason Witten interview! Heavy Sports is joined by former Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten. Witten details the Cowboys Super Bowl chances, the recent OBJ rumors, and more. He also shares his top NFL tight ends today and his relationship with former Philadelphia Eagles rival Brian Dawkins, who has also teamed… 2022-12-10T13:00:18Z

What owner Jerry Jones elects to do remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the duo, who have 18 rushing touchdowns between them this season, are effective.