Cowboys Urged to Sign Veteran Chiefs WR in Free Agency: ‘A Reliable Weapon’

The Dallas Cowboys are in good spirits as they approach their fifth game of the season, but there is still a key area the team can add to in free agency.

Wide receiver has been an area of focus for the Cowboys fanbase since this past Spring when Dallas decided to move on from No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper. While the team now has Michael Gallup back from injury, current No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb is now injured (more on that below).

With James Washington still on the injured reserve, the team could use a stop-gap option in the group. Preferably, it would be a proven veteran, and in terms of potential names out there, Chris Conley has to be considered.

Conley is technically a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, but he was just signed to their practice squad after his release from the Houston Texans. That means the Cowboys can sign him off their roster following Week 5’s games, which would be a shrewd move.

Dallas isn’t at a “code red” status when it comes to receivers, but Lamb being injured should put the team on notice.

Conley Returns to Chiefs After Texans, Jaguars Stints

After being drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft, Conley spent the first four seasons of his career in Kansas City. He was never the team’s out-and-out No. 1 receiver, but his possession skills made him a reliable weapon.

Pro Football Reference states that Conley brought down five touchdowns in 2018, a career high. However, the Chiefs elected to move on and did not give the former Georgia receiver a second contract.

The Jaguars swooped in for Conley, and he ended up having his best NFL seasons in Jacksonville. Over two seasons with Gardner Minshew II as his primary QB, Conley brought down seven touchdowns and totaled 1246 receiving yards.

Conley’s production has slowed down on a bad Texans team, but he is just turning 30 this season. Spotrac shows that he’s playing on a practice squad salary right now, but was paid just $3.5 million for his last two seasons in Houston.

A veteran minimum deal would certainly be on the table, and a receiver of Conley’s caliber for that price should always be considered.

Lamb Questionable for the Cowboys

As mentioned above, Lamb suffered a recent groin injury that placed him on the injured list heading into Dallas’ Week 5 clash with the Los Angeles Rams. The nature or cause of the injury is unknown, but the receiver has received an MRI for the issue.

“Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (groin) and OL Jason Peters (chest) both had MRIs on Thursday,” Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken Tweeted on October 7. “Report was more favorable for Lamb than Peters, which is reflected in their game-status designations. Expectation is for Lamb to play Sunday at Rams.”

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (groin) and OL Jason Peters (chest) both had MRIs on Thursday. Report was more favorable for Lamb than Peters, which is reflected in their game-status designations. Expectation is for Lamb to play Sunday at Rams. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 7, 2022

Lamb has had a bit of a “Jekyll and Hyde” season so far, but is coming off two solid performances where he totaled 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns. There’s no question that CeeDee’s presence is key to the Cowboys’ success, especially with backup QB Cooper Rush starting again this week.

Conley is certainly no replacement for Lamb, but he would raise the quality of depth at wide receiver for a cheap cost. If Lamb’s injury turns out to be more severe than initially thought, Conley will be a suitable pass-catcher to bring in.