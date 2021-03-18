Cowboys Sign Ex-Texans Starter, Former Clemson Star

The Dallas Cowboys are getting a little nastier as the team announced they are signing former Texans starting defensive tackle Carlos Watkins. The former Clemson standout started 11 contests last season and played in all 16 games notching 27 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Watkins is best known for his college career at Clemson where he was a key part of the Tigers’ national championship run topping Alabama in the 2017 title game. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney saw Watkins as a first-round caliber player.

“I think he has the potential to be a first- or a second-round type of a pick when people really do their homework,” Swinney told the Indy Star in January 2017. “He’s got it all. He’s strong and physical and big, space-eater to play the run, and he is incredibly athletic and gifted as a pass-rusher.”

The Texans Selected Watkins in the 4th Round of the 2017 NFL Draft

Watkins lasted a little longer in the 2017 NFL Draft than Swinney predicted as the Texans snagged him in the fourth round with the No. 142 overall pick. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein believes Watkins would have been a second-round pick in the 2016 draft.

“Five Clemson Tigers left early for the NFL after the 2015 season. Watkins could have gone pro, probably landing in the second round, but he decided to stick around for his senior year to help his team win a national title,” Zierlein noted heading into the 2017 NFL Draft. “That did just that, thanks in part to Watkins’ play on the defensive line. He led the team with 13.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks among his 50 total stops, and was named first-team All-ACC and second-team Associated Press All-American at the end of the year.”