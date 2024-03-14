Cowboys Poach Ex-Chargers LB from 49ers in Sensational Move

The first major signing of the Dallas Cowboys‘ free agency window has seen them take a player away from the San Francisco 49ers. Early on March 13, reports stated that Kendricks was going to sign with San Francisco but now he is set to play for the Cowboys.

The “change of heart” was first reported by ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Dallas was in sore need of linebacker help, and now they’ve finally got it.

“Another change of heart: after agreeing to a deal with the 49ers, former Chargers and Vikings LB Eric Kendricks has decided to go to the Dallas Cowboys instead, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X. “Mike Zimmer wanted Kendricks to help run his defense and Kendricks preferred to play in Dallas.”

Besides it being the first signing of the free agency window, it’s also a major player filling a major need. Cowboys fans can rest a little easier knowing that the team is on the board and that they were able to add a proven player in the process.

What to Know About Eric Kendricks

Most NFL fans will know Kendricks from his time with the Minnesota Vikings. After joining the NFC North franchise as a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Kendricks spent 8 years with the Vikings.

While playing under then-Vikings HC and current Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer, Kendricks was a top-end linebacker. According to Pro Football Reference, he totaled 63 solo tackles or more in each of his Vikings seasons.

He was also a solid option in coverage. He snagged 9 interceptions and 57 passes defended over his 8 seasons in Minnesota. And while he was a consistent presence, his 2019 season still stands out.

Kendricks notched 12 passes defended, forced two fumbles and made 70 solo tackles that year. It was a complete performance from the former UCLA star, who is best known for his run-stopping prowess.

Cowboys’ Front Office Under Criticism

Part of why the signing of Kendricks feels important is morale. As the rest of the NFL made moves and additions, the Cowboys being quiet for the legal tampering period caused many fans to feel like they were being left behind.

Whether or not that’s the case remains to be seen, but Dallas needed to do something. Even Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s brother, Tad, was vocal with his disapproval of the front office strategy.

“So, if it wasn’t clear already, it is now. The Eagles have the best front office in the NFL. #howboutthemcowboys,” Tad Prescott wrote on March 11.

Tad Prescott’s post came off the heels of the Philadelphia Eagles signing former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. While seeing a weapon like Barkley stay in the division stings enough, it’s the fact that the Cowboys need a new RB that makes it seem even worse.

He’s not the only one to call out the Cowboys, as ESPN analyst Louis Riddick took aim at Dallas for not pursuing new Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry.

“Derrick Henry to #RavensFlock is absolutely lethal,” Riddick wrote on X. “It’s so good. I don’t understand why this didn’t seem to appeal to you #Cowboys. Made too much sense.”