Cowboys Re-Sign Veteran DL Right Before Free Agency Window

In their latest roster move, the Dallas Cowboys are bringing back a veteran defensive lineman before the free agency window opens. Fans may not be very familiar with Carl Davis, but the journeyman defensive tackle appears to be coming back to Dallas.

DallasCowboys.com writer Patrik Walker was the first to announce the news on March 6. Davis has played for several different teams and spent the 2023 season with the Cowboys.

“The #Cowboys signed nose tackle Carl Davis to the roster just ahead of 2024 NFL free agency. All in,” Walker wrote on X. “Carl Davis returns to the #Cowboys after a 2023 stint that saw him active for three games. He is a former 3rd-round pick of the Ravens (2015) out of Iowa who has spent time with the Browns, Colts, Jaguars, Patriots and Seahawks. He has 68 combined tackles in 19 NFL starts.”

There isn’t a whole lot to say about Davis’ 2023 season as he only played 30 defensive snaps in three appearances last year. He did collect three tackles in the process, but did not register any other stats of note.

Davis’ Background Before Dallas

A former Iowa Hawkeye, Davis was drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens. However, he did not pan out as the team would’ve hoped.

After a quiet rookie year, Davis suffered an ankle injury at the worst time in 2016. The defensive tackle missed the entirety of the campaign, which meant he was entering 2017 with a need to prove his worth.

He got a proper chance with 15 appearances, but he didn’t flash. Pro Football Reference states that he totaled 19 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a half-sack in 2017. At the beginning of the 2018 season, Davis was released.

Over the next two seasons, Davis was signed and released by three different teams. He made appearances for the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts but could not find a long-term home.

That was until the New England Patriots came calling. Davis played three years in Foxborough, and had the best season of his career there in 2021. That year, Davis made 19 tackles and added a sack.

After 11 tackles and another sack in 2022, the Patriots and Davis parted ways.

Cowboys DE Set to Test Free Agency

While Dallas is bringing back Davis, they do not seem to be re-signing defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong Jr. Armstrong has carved out a significant role with the Cowboys, but is going to be a free agent when the window opens.

ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler said that Armstrong is “most likely” to sign elsewhere. Further, he believes the Washington Commanders are in contention as a landing spot.

“This key Dallas defensive lineman has plenty of interest,” Fowler wrote on March 3. “He most likely won’t be back with the Cowboys; new Commanders coach Dan Quinn could try to snag him in Washington.”

This move does make plenty of sense for the Commanders and Armstrong. However, it would sting Dallas fans to see a guy with 16 sacks over the past two seasons start pursuing Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.