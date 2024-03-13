Cowboys Lose Veteran DL to Dolphins in Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to make any big splashes in free agency, but continue to see former players sign with new teams like the Miami Dolphins. For defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, his new move will take him to the AFC East.

The signing was first announced on March 13 by Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken. It’s not a surprise that Gallimore is departing, as there’s been very little chatter about him coming back on a new deal.

“Former Cowboys DT Neville Gallimore has reached a one-year contract with the Dolphins, a person close to the situation said,” Gehlken wrote on X.

Gallimore was a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft and spent the past four seasons with the team. While his opportunity to start dwindled after his first season in Dallas, he has been a consistent presence on the defensive line in recent years.

Now, the Cowboys have even more pressure to add to the defensive line. As things stand, they only have four defensive tackles and four defensive ends with prior experience (Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, Viliaimi Fehoko.)

Gallimore’s NFL Career So Far

After being drafted out of Oklahoma, Gallimore was thrusted into a starting role in 2020. He made 14 appearances and 9 starts according to Pro Football Reference, and impressed with four tackles for loss and a half-sack.

However, Gallimore began his second season with the Cowboys on injured reserve. The now 27-year-old missed the first 13 weeks of the season before coming back for the final five games. He made four starts in that stretch, totaling 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.

In 2022, Gallimore set a career mark with 33 tackles despite only starting one game. He also added another sack and pass defended to his resume.

2023 was Gallimore’s first season in Dallas in which he did not earn a start. He did produce another sack and pass defended, but played 115 less snaps than he did in 2022.

Essentially, the former Sooner has produced at a relatively consistent rate but has not had that “breakout” year yet. It may not have happened with Dallas, but it could happen in Miami.

Cowboys Running Out of Time for Release Decision?

While Cowboys fans watch the team sit quietly, they should also be prepared for another major move. Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup has been pegged as a cut candidate since the end of the 2023 season, but ESPN’s Todd Archer explains that the decision will likely come sooner rather than later.

“Decision on Michael Gallup’s future should come before 4 p.m. ET Saturday, $4m of his $8.5m salary is guaranteed if he is on the roster after that,” Archer wrote on X on March 13. “He has permission to seek trade, pay cut a possibility. As a June 1 release, Cowboys save $9.5m in cap space, but costs $8.7m in ’25”

Keeping Gallup on a pay cut could work, but it would need to be significantly lower than his $8.5 million salary. Further, the Cowboys may just feel like trying their chances with a new WR in the draft rather than continue to pay for Gallup’s average production.