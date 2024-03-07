Cowboys Star Turns Heads for Willingness to Take Discount Amid Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys may be able to bring back star running back Tony Pollard on a bit of a hometown discount. With NFL free agency set to begin on March 11, 2024, The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins reported that Pollard is open to returning to the Cowboys, even if he commands a “slightly higher” offer elsewhere.

“A person with knowledge of Pollard’s thinking told The Dallas Morning News the former fourth-round pick is open to returning, even if the contract from another team is slightly higher than the Cowboys’ offer,” Watkins wrote in a March 6, 2024 story titled, “Tony Pollard open to taking less for Cowboys return, will test free agency market.”

“A team official, who spoke to The News on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of contract talks, expects Pollard to get as many offers as possible before talking to Dallas.”

Cowboys Rumors: Tony Pollard Has Been Mentioned as a Potential Candidate to Leave Dallas

Pollard has been a popular name mentioned in NFL rumors as a potential candidate to leave Dallas. This speculation is a result of two key factors.

Namely, Pollard’s production without Ezekiel Elliott did not significantly increase despite the additional opportunities. Finally, the Cowboys just got out of the big money running back business after releasing Elliott last offseason. Dallas may prefer to go bargain shopping at the position rather than signing Pollard to a lucrative extension.

Cowboys Rumors: Could the Cowboys Pursue Another Star Running Back Like Saquon Barkley or Derrick Henry?

Pollard’s willingness to take a little less money could increase his chances of remaining in Dallas. Spotrac projects Pollard’s market value to be a two-year, $13 million contract.

This is much less than earlier projections during the season. With other stars like Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler and Derrick Henry also hitting free agency, Pollard may find it challenging to land a lucrative long-term deal.

Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard’s Market Value Is a Projected 2-Year, $13 Million Contract

Pollard played on the $10 million franchise tag in 2023. The former Pro Bowler may not find a similar salary for 2024 and beyond. Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton listed Pollard as one of the free agents who could be most disappointed with their next deal.

“Though Pollard posted decent rushing numbers for the 2023 term, his production didn’t look much different from his time as a change-of-pace tailback alongside Elliott,” Moton wrote in a March 7 article titled, 8 NFL Players Who May Be Disappointed in 2024 Free Agency Interest.”

“In fact, he rushed for two fewer yards and logged 59 more carries compared to the 2022 campaign and finished with a career-low four yards per carry. Dallas ranked 14th in rushing yards per game. Pollard seems better suited to provide juice to a backfield duo rather than handle the majority of touches, which hurt his efficiency last season,” Moton continued.

“Pollard has the quickness to break off big runs and the hands to pick up first downs in the short passing game, but don’t expect him to get a massive pay raise with this year’s star-studded group of free-agent running backs, which includes Derrick Henry (2019 and 2020 rushing champion), Josh Jacobs (2022 rushing champion) and Saquon Barkley.”

For context, Pollard had 252 carries for 1005 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns in 17 starts last season. Pollard added 55 receptions for 311 yards in 2023. Even with a discount, the Cowboys could turn to the draft, free agency or a combination of both for their running back solution next season.