Cowboys Linked to New Potential Starting Running Back for 1st Move: Report

The Dallas Cowboys may have found their replacement for Tony Pollard in NFL free agency. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys have shown an interest in Green Bay Packers free agent AJ Dillon.

“As the Packers have rebuilt their RB room, free agent RB AJ Dillon has several options outside GB, with sources say he’s looking at the Giants, Colts and Cowboys,” Rapoport detailed in a March 13, 2024 message on X.

Dallas may be looking to replace Pollard’s production with multiple running backs. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that the team is trying to create a new duo similar to Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott.

“[Slater] mentioned the report about AJ Dillon being connected to the Dallas Cowboys just now on NFL Network,” Blogging the Boys’ R.J. Ochoa noted on X on March 13. “She noted that she believes the feeling is mutual. ‘I think what the Cowboys are looking to do here is trying to replicate a Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott situation.'”

Potential Dallas Cowboys Target A.J. Dillon Posted 7 Touchdowns in 2022

TOUCHDOWN PACKERS! Aj Dillon caps off a 69-yard drive with a TD pic.twitter.com/gz0UIkvedq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 23, 2022

Dillon’s numbers are unlikely to wow fans, but it is important to remember the veteran has largely shared a crowded backfield in Green Bay. The running back posted 178 carries for 613 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in 15 appearances last season, including 6 starts.

Dillon also added 22 receptions for 223 receiving yards in 2023. The playmaker is one season removed from posting 770 rushing yards and a career-high 7 touchdowns in 2022.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Had an Interest in Adding Zack Moss But Passed on His Asking Price

Two sources tell me they kicked around the idea of RB Zack Moss but ultimately passed. Moss signed with the Bengals. It was a 2 year 8M deal with Cincy. This gives you an idea of the range they are entertaining right now #Cowboys — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 12, 2024

Several of the star running back options have already found new teams. Players like Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler and D’Andre Swift have all agreed to terms with new franchises.

With Pollard departing to the Tennessee Titans, the Cowboys had been mentioned as a possible landing spot for some of these veterans. Instead, Dallas is still looking for their new starting running back. The Cowboys could also turn to the upcoming NFL draft to find their next RB1.

Dallas showed an interest in free agent running back Zack Moss. The rusher ultimately landed with the Cincinnati Bengals after the Cowboys passed on his price tag.

“Cowboys were in the mix today for RB Zack Moss, a person familiar with the discussions said,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported with a March 11 message on X. “Ultimately, the price extended past their comfort point. Moss agreed with Bengals on a two-year, $8 million contract that includes $4.525 in earnings this year.”



The Dallas Cowboys Will Need More at Running Back Than Simply Adding AJ Dillon

TOUCHDOWN AJ DILLON I’VE SEEN ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/wI3HTHXuv7 — Nathan (@NathanJH31) December 28, 2020

Even if the Cowboys sign Dillon, the team will likely need to add another running back to pair with the veteran in the backfield for 2024. Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher is among those who has expressed skepticism on Dillon’s fit in Dallas.

“I’m not opposed to the Cowboys signing AJ Dillon,” Mosher said on X on March 13. “I don’t think he’s great, but it would be an upgrade over what they have on the roster.”