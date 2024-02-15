Cowboys Urged to Avoid Free Agency Move for Saints QB

Barring a sensational turn of events, the Dallas Cowboys are going to roll with QB Dak Prescott for the 2024 season. However, they will likely add another QB to join the team whether or not Prescott is around.

For DallasCowboys.com writer Patrik Walker, the situation is still wide open. In a February 13 article, Walker takes a look at several pending free agents. Names like Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II are all listed. But when it comes to New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston, Walker offers a brief but clear rejection.

“Honorable Mention: Jameis Winston – I’ll keep this one simple with a “no thank you,” Walker wrote.

Winston did not start an NFL game during the 2023 season but did make 7 appearances. In total, he completed 25 of 47 passes for 264 yards, 2 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Compared to some of the other options like Minshew, Winston is a downgrade. But a big point of the article is not about who the Cowboys could add, but rather who they already have.

Trey Lance and Cooper Rush both still have a year on their respective contracts, although their combined salary cap hit is just short of $8.2 million. Considering the tightness on cap space, the Cowboys would prefer to lower that.

Comparing Cooper Rush to Trey Lance

In terms of the Cowboys’ perspective, Lance and Rush couldn’t be more different. Rush is a QB with a good, but not great ceiling but has proven he can win games in the NFL. Lance is considered a highly-touted prospect, but has yet to put together a stretch like Rush.

Part of that is due to Lance’s chances with the Cowboys and, before that, the San Francisco 49ers. Lance has just four starts to his name, with a pair of nods in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. His combined stats over those four games (46 completions on 83 attempts, 635 passing yards, two TDs, three INTs) don’t say much either.

But Rush’s five-start stretch in 2022 saw him go 4-1 with similarly mediocre stats. The fact that he’s been in the organization for 7 years compared to Lance’s is another juxtaposition to consider.

And while Rush’s salary cap hit will be almost less than half of Lance’s, the issue is that Lance’s $5.31 million cap hit is guaranteed. Dallas may let him walk, but it won’t be to save money.

Cowboys WR Speaks on Dak Prescott

Speaking of QBs, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb recently addressed his and QB Dak Prescott’s situation. Lamb’s mother seemingly took shots at Prescott after Dallas’ Wild Card loss, but Lamb wants to make it clear there is no beef.

Speaking on Micah Parsons‘ podcast The Edge, Lamb cleared the air on February 15.

“I love my dog, he knows that,” Lamb said. “Dak can definitely lead us to a Super Bowl. He just also needs other leaders, and that’s why I’m pointing at myself. I can help him. He’s already got so much on his plate.”

In 2023, Lamb and Prescott had their best year as a tandem yet. Prescott connected with Lamb on 135 passes for 1749 yards and 12 touchdowns.