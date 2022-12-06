Ex-Cowboys Starter Signs With Titans in Free Agency: Report

As the Dallas Cowboys pursue their own additions, one of the team’s former starters is heading to the Tennesee Titans in free agency.

For those unaware, Dallas is currently in the midst of a major pursuit for Odell Beckham Jr. The wide receiver is currently visiting Dallas, and is set to make a decision soon on his future.

But for Tarell Basham, his free agency decision is already made. The defensive end was released on November 29, but now has a new team with the Titans according to the NFL’s official transactions release.

Basham had spent the past season and a half in Dallas, initially making a significant impact in 2021 as a pass rusher and starting six games. However, the 28-year-old fell out of favor this season before eventually being released, potentially making room for Beckham Jr.

Now, Basham is on his fourth different NFL team since coming into the league in 2017 and will be looking to prove that he deserves to be in the Titans’ or another NFL team’s long-term plans.

Basham Continues NFL Journey

Basham has never hit “household name” status in the NFL or in college, but he has carved out a solid football career over the past decade. After impressing at Ohio University with 27 sacks in four years, Basham was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

It was a slow burn for Basham, who didn’t start a game as a rookie but did record two sacks according to Pro Football Reference. 2019 was actually worse, as the Colts deemed him surplus to requirements and released him after a singular appearance in 2018.

The New York Jets signed Basham immediately after, and didn’t see much initial return that year. But in 2019 and 2020, the former Bobcats star began to make an impact in the box score. Over the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Basham totaled 5.5 sacks, forced three fumbles, and caught an interception.

Basham switched teams again after 2020, joining the Cowboys and finding himself in a starting role due to injuries. From Week 4 to Week 9 in 2021, Basham started six consecutive games. The 28-year-old contributed 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 17 total appearances.

However, Basham struggled to get game time in 2022 with a plethora of defensive talent on the roster. Before his release, the defensive end played just 26 snaps and made just two appearances.

Cowboys Pass Rush Comes Up Big

Part of the reason why Basham is now with the Titans is the success of the pass rushing options in front of him. In 2021, the Cowboys needed Basham to step up, but that hasn’t really been the case in 2022.

Dallas leads the NFL in sacks, with Micah Parsons leading the way with 12 sacks in 12 games. But it’s not Parsons that is keeping opportunities from fringe players like Basham, but the production from the Cowboys’ other options.

Dorance Armstrong has broke out this season with eight sacks, while Dante Fowler Jr. has chipped in a respectable five sacks. Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and rookie DE Sam Williams have also done their part with three sacks each.

Basham is good enough to be on an NFL roster somewhere, but Dallas’ current pass-rushing group has elevated themselves in 2022.