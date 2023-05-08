Cowboys Urged to Sign ‘Towering’ Packers Star in Free Agency: ‘Red-Zone Target’

The Dallas Cowboys made a major statement by not bringing back tight end Dalton Schultz, but they could add another veteran in free agency.

Schultz played on the franchise tag in 2022, which signaled that the Cowboys’ front office and Schultz’s team disagreed on the terms of his second NFL contract. A year later, Schultz is now a Houston Texan.

The Cowboys did select TE Luke Schoonmaker in the second round of the NFL draft, but Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks the team could use a veteran presence in the position. Enter Green Bay Packers TE Marcedes Lewis.

“With Schoonmaker and 2022 fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson projected to be Dallas’ top two tight ends, it would make sense to add a little experience to the position. No tight end on the market has more experience than 17-year veteran Marcedes Lewis,” Knox wrote. “Despite being almost 39 years old, Lewis is still a quality player, a strong blocker and a viable red-zone target—two of his six receptions in 2022 were for touchdowns.”

A tight end with experience could be useful for the Cowboys, especially since they are fine-tuning the roster rather than building it. Dallas already made it a point to add veterans to key groups like wide receiver and cornerback and Lewis would be an affordable, proven option.

Lewis Carves Out Career with Packers, Jaguars

When it comes to NFL veterans, few players have lengthy careers like Lewis. The former UCLA Bruin entered the league in 2006 and is still going nearly two decades later.

Lewis spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he earned his only Pro Bowl nod in 2010. According to Pro Football Reference, Lewis made 375 catches for 4502 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns.

In 2018, Lewis moved on from the Jaguars to the Packers. Unlike in Jacksonville, Lewis’ role with the Packers was less focused on on-field production as the towering 6’6″ pass-catcher was signed primarily as a backup.

Lewis only totaled 582 receiving yards over his five years with Green Bay, but Knox points out that his massive frame still makes him a serious weapon in red-zone situations.

Cowboys Add New TE

Coming into the 2023 NFL draft, it seemed inevitable that the Cowboys would add a TE at some point. With Schultz departing and no immediate replacement signed, the position was a clear need for Dallas and Schoonmaker is the apparent answer.

The former Wolverine is considered to be a top-tier athlete, but needs work in some technical areas. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down his profile before the draft.

“Schoonmaker steps foot on the field ready for action as a run blocker and does a nice job of competing in the entry and sustain phases of the block,” Zierlein wrote. “He will need to add more muscle and play strength but already has a feel for creating run-lane angles with his footwork. He has the athletic talent to run a slightly expanded route tree, but he needs to do a better job of competing aggressively for catch space and meeting throws with extended hands.”

NFL teams would rather have a supreme athlete with the potential to learn, and Schoonmaker appears ready to take the next step with Dallas. Whether Lewis or another veteran is involved in that process will be something to monitor.