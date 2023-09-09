Cowboys in Danger of Missing 2 Starters, Including 8-Time Pro Bowler

The latest Dallas Cowboys injury news indicates the team is preparing to be without two key starters against the New York Giants in Week 1. The Cowboys could be without a pair of Smiths along the offensive line for the team’s season opener in New Jersey.

Eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, and Tyler Smith is doubtful as the offensive lineman continues to recover from a hamstring issue. The injury report did have some good news as veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis was a full participant during this week’s practices.

Safety Donovan Wilson is expected to miss Week 1 as he continues to recover from a calf injury sustained in training camp. Pass rusher Sam Williams is questionable with a foot injury but was a full participant during the team’s final practice on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on Injuries: ‘Well, They Are Suspect [vs. Giants]’

Hours before the official injury report was released, the typically glass half full owner Jerry Jones sounded as if the team was preparing to be without two of their starting offensive linemen. Jones described both Smiths as “suspect” heading into the Cowboys’ rivalry showdown against the Giants.

“Well, they are are suspect, probably Tyler a little more than Tyron [is] suspect,” Jones explained during a September 8 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece.” “Those things, we wait until gameday. A lot of people say ‘why the ambiguity?’

“Well, obviously [with] soft tissue type injuries you see how they practice. You see how they rehab during the week and then believe it or not you walk out there gameday and they go out there and try it out and if it works, they’re playing. If it’s not ready to go or risk further injury, they won’t play. So, we don’t know until we see ’em.”

New York Giants Star Tight End Darren Waller Is Questionable vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are not the only team in this matchup dealing with significant injuries as the Giants revealed a bevy of key players are also in doubt for Week 1. Newly acquired star tight end Darren Waller headlines the team’s list of players who may not play against Dallas.

Waller is dealing with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Week 1. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the team is optimistic for Waller to suit up against the Cowboys, but the Giants continue to monitor the playmaker’s progress heading into gameday.

“From @SportsCenter a bit ago, Darren Waller’s hamstring injury is not believed to be serious and the Giants are hopeful he can play Sunday night vs. Dallas, per source,” Fowler tweeted on September 8. “No firm determination yet. Team will likely monitor through the weekend.”

The Giants are expecting to be without versatile wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson who is doubtful with a knee injury. As for Dallas, it is not great news to see the veteran Smith already on the injury report given his history of being sidelined in recent seasons. Smith has missed significant time in seven straight seasons, including only playing four games in 2022.