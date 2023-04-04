Cowboys Proposed Trade Sends Disappointing Receiver Packing

Jalen Tolbert’s rookie year with the Dallas Cowboys didn’t go as planned, which has led to some questions about his future.

Tolbert arrived in Dallas last season as a third-round pick with high expectations. The Cowboys were hoping he could help fill the void left by the departures of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson. However, that never played out, with Tolbert struggling to adapt to the NFL game. He appeared in just eight games, catching two passes for 12 yards.

Due to the rough year, some questions are being asked about his future with the team, especially after the Cowboys added Brandin Cooks to play alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

Maitland Rutledge of The Landry Hat pitched Tolbert as a potential draft day trade.

“The Cowboys moved on from [former fourth-round pick Ryan Switzer] after just one year and Tolbert is another player who is pretty expendable,” Rutledge wrote. “While he may be draft weekend trade bait for simply acquiring more late-round picks or a role player, the option should be on the table for the Cowboys based off a disappointing rookie season.”

It would be a hasty move after using a third-round pick on Tolbert a year ago. However, with the Cowboys firmly in win-now mode, they could make the move if it feels it will make them better in the immediate future.

Cowboys Had Some Concerning Comments on Jalen Tolbert

Tolbert burst on the scene with some interesting comments about wanting to “change the culture” in Dallas and expressing his Super Bowl expectations.

“I cannot wait to get down to The Star and get to work and earn the star on my helmet,” Tolbert said after the draft. “I’m looking forward to come down and continuing to help change the culture and coming down there to win a Super Bowl.”

But when it came to his play on the field, it was clear Tolbert needed time to adjust, going down as a healthy scratch multiple times. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones admitted that they might have been to bullish on their expectations for Tolbert stepping into a significant role.

“I think it’s one of those things, we probably asked a lot of him early. In terms of playing all the spots. Both outside and in,” Jones said in September. “Probably gave him a bigger challenge than probably we needed to”

Jones reinforced that statement with some comments at the combine, although he’s still holding out hope Tolbert takes the next step.

“You always hope they step in and play but he’s going to develop,” Jones said of Tolbert. “He’s got the skill set and he’s just got to develop. Came from a small school and just didn’t come along as fast as we might would have hoped. But I think his upside’s there.”

Tolbert addressed his struggles during the Senior Bowl but still expressed confidence in turning it around with a season under his belt.

“I’m just ready to take the Year 1 to Year 2 jump. A lot of rookie guys end up taking that jump. Not everybody comes in and is Rookie of the Year,” Tolbert told AL.com. “So I’m excited to just be able to go and take that Year 2 jump and be comfortable and play fast, and get back to the confident guy that I was playing in college.”

Cowboys Expect Michael Gallup to Take Jump

Tolbert wasn’t the only disappointing part of the Cowboys’ wide receiver corps last year. The team handed Gallup an extension last offseason but he wasn’t able to find to hit his stride coming off a torn ACL.

Gallup finished with 39 catches in 14 games, recording a career-low 424 yards and four touchdowns. However, it’s clear Gallup was battling to get on the field. He underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee and cleaned up his right ankle this offseason. The Cowboys expect him to look more like himself next season.

“I think Michael Gallup has a great chance to take the next step, in terms of what he can do,” Jones said. “Coming off a major ACL, I think it’s pretty typical the guys improve from the first year to the second year. There’s usually a jump and I fully expect Michael to do that.”

There could also be some extra opportunities to get open for Gallup with Cooks now accompanying Lamb atop the depth chart.