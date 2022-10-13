Cowboys 2-Time All-Pro Throws Shade at Eagles With NSFW Message

No member of the Dallas Cowboys knows more about the Philadelphia Eagles than nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters who spent 11 seasons in Philly. Peters did not hold back when asked about the Eagles fans, sending a NSFW message about his former home heading into the Week 6 rivalry showdown.

“I just know the Philly fans are f****** idiots when it comes to camaraderie, the Cowboys — any team really….They know that,” Peters told reporters on October 12, per The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. “They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar. They’re going to cuss at you….Philly fans are the wildest fans out there to me.”

The Cowboys left out Peters’ explicit comments when the team posted the former Pro Bowler’s media session, but multiple reporters quoted his not-so-complimentary remarks about the Eagles fans. Peters also put to rest the rumors that he will be sidelined for Week 6, emphasizing that he plans to suit up against his former team after missing the Week 5 matchup versus the Rams.

Peters on Playing vs. Eagles: ‘It’ll Be Great to Beat ‘Em’

The veteran offensive lineman downplayed the significance of his return to Philadelphia for the first time with a star on his helmet, describing the contest as “just another game for me.” Peters briefly praised Philadelphia noting “that’s my city” but added that “it’ll be great to beat ’em.”

“Oh, it’s just another game for me,” Peters explained. “Good to go back to [where] I laid the foundation at and got my championship, but it’s a division game.

“It’s going to be a feisty game and like I said, it’s just another game for me. …It [Philadelphia] means a lot. I got my first Super Bowl there and like I said, I laid a lot of bricks there. So, Philly that’s my city and just to go back, it’ll be great to beat ’em.”

Eagles center Jason Kelce dismissed the idea that Peters disliked Philly fans. During an October 13 interview with Audacy’s Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia, Kelce did admit there is a distinct difference between the two fan bases.

“You have the Philadelphia fan base, which is this extremely localized, diehard fan base that is authentic to all of them growing up together in this community and environment that breeds authenticity,” Kelce told “Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team.” “And you have the Cowboys fan base, which they have that in Dallas, but the majority of that fan base is built on commercialism and all of this pop culture, Lakers-Yankees type fandom that I think is the complete opposite of what the Philadelphia Eagles fan base stands for.”

Parsons on Philly: ‘It’s All Love in the City’

Peters is not the only Cowboys player that will have a reunion in Philadelphia. Dallas star linebacker Micah Parsons grew up just outside of Philadelphia in nearby Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Parsons praised Philadelphia and downplayed the rivalry aspect of the game.

“There’s always going to be trash talk, but, at the end of the day, I think people at home care more about my success and me doing well than they do about the rivalries,” Parsons remarked to reporters on October 12. “I get a lot [of] ‘You know, I’m a Washington fan. I’m an Eagles fan, but I still root for you, want you to do well.’ It’s all love in the city.”