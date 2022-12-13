Cowboys Legend Sends Message on the ‘Problem’ Dallas Has With Ezekiel Elliott

For one of the Dallas Cowboys‘ all-time greatest players, the future of running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard is a “good problem” to figure out.

After all, Dallas is 10-3 and has found a new level of success in the running game as Pollard has stepped up his production with more touches and Elliott has remained a touchdown machine.

Ex-Cowboys tight end Jason Witten spoke on the duo when he sat down with Heavy for an interview. Witten understands that it can be difficult with contracts and playing time, but the 11-time Pro Bowler seems optimistic about Dallas keeping the duo together and solving their “good problem” at running back.

“This is a good problem to be in,” Witten said. “You’ve got two really good players. Zeke has proven it over a long period of time, and Tony, man, how well is he playing? Seems like every time he touches the ball good things happen. I think they don’t have to be mutually exclusive to one another. Okay, they play the same position but they kind of have different styles in which they do that. [Cowboys owner] Jerry [Jones] has done it a long time, he’s really good at it.”

Play

Jason Witten Interview: Cowboys Super Bowl Chances, OBJ Rumors Tune in for this exclusive Jason Witten interview! Heavy Sports is joined by former Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten. Witten details the Cowboys Super Bowl chances, the recent OBJ rumors, and more. He also shares his top NFL tight ends today and his relationship with former Philadelphia Eagles rival Brian Dawkins, who has also teamed… 2022-12-10T13:00:18Z

It’s not the only thing Witten had to say on the matter, with part of his thoughts looking toward offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore Making Elliott and Pollard Work

Over the years, there have been many offenses that have attempted to make a two-back system work, with plenty failing and plenty succeeding. Count Moore in the “succeeding” category.

The numbers show it and Witten has seen it for himself.

“They see the value of [two running backs,] the next question is: can the coordinator find a way to both get them in there, making sure they’re both impacting the game,” Witten explained. “I think Kellen [Moore] has done that… They’re finding that 1-2 punch.”

According to PFR, Elliott has the edge in touches with 172 to Pollard’s 158, but their other totals tell the story. Pollard is ripping off the big runs and has 894 rushing yards and a 5.7 average, while Zeke has taken the bruiser role and has reached the endzone in every game he’s played since Week 6.

No matter who takes the edge in production, the clear takeaway is that Dallas is running the ball well and utilizing both backs.

Former Cowboys TE Wants Duo to Stick Around

In terms of this offseason, Dallas and Jones do have the difficult situation of trying to keep both on the same team. Elliott is already the highest-paid running back in the NFL, and Pollard is set to be a free agent in the spring and playing himself into a high-value contract.

Keeping both will be expensive and difficult, but Witten believes Dallas should pursue having both on the roster.

“I think you try to keep [both Pollard and Elliott,]” Witten said. “I know the natural thing to say for a fan is, ‘Zeke is on the way out, let’s sign Tony coming in.’ I know Zeke can still play at a high level and I’d like to see them play together for years to come.”

It could depend on Dallas’ finish to the season. If the Cowboys make a deep playoff run with the duo, it will be hard to let either Pollard or Elliott go.