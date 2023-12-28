Cowboys Insider: Jerry Jones Wants 2-Time All-Pro as Future Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys are currently led by head coach Mike McCarthy, but one team insider believes they want a former Dallas icon as a future HC. Former tight end and two-time All-Pro Jason Witten has already made waves in his coaching career, and it’s catching owner Jerry Jones’ attention.

In a recent article by Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins, Jones comments on the success of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Campbell is a product of the Bill Parcells coaching tree, and is a favorite for NFL Coach of the Year.

But as ESPN’s Ed Werder pointed out, it’s Jones’ final comment in the article that brings up Witten.

“I actually thought the type of thing that we see in Dan [Campbell] is so football-appropriate for the game,” Jones said. “Every time that I look at him, I see Jason Witten, really.”

Sharing the article, Werder then added his two cents via a post on X.

“The Jerry Jones quote at the end of this piece suggests to me that he has @JasonWitten on his mind as a eventual Cowboys head coach,” Werder wrote on December 27.

Werder is just offering his interpretation of the quote. But he is also one of the longest-running Cowboys and NFL reporters in the game. If anyone can translate “Jerry-speak,” it’s Werder and the implications are interesting.

Jason Witten Winning Titles in Texas

After officially retiring as a Cowboy in 2021, Witten has taken the role of coach. Back in 2021, the former Dallas TE was hired as the head coach of Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas.

It has been an opportunity for Witten to spend time with his two sons, who attend the school and made the varsity team starting in 2023. After his first season ended with just two wins, Witten turned the team into a playoff contender to a champion.

The Wittens and the Warriors went undefeated this past season, racking up 14 wins and hoisting the TAPPS Division II title. It marked the first championship for the school since 2007.

Under the former Cowboy’s guidance, they not only won a trophy but they also dominated. The combined score of their first three playoff games was 150-24. Liberty then beat Regents (Austin, TX) 52-10 to put an exclamation point on their season.

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Speaks on Officiating

As Dallas looks to rebound from back-to-back losses, Jones is speaking his mind on NFL referees. The lack of penalties on opposing offensive lineman has been a major talking point, specifically those who are handling pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Jones makes sure he doesn’t outright claim that refereeing is stacked against Parsons, but he does think it is “restricting” the third-year star.

“I don’t think the intent is to take a player of his skill and limit him,” Jones said on December 26 to 105.3 The Fan. “He gets officiated, not differently, but most players that don’t get those holds … Micah doesn’t get them. [Other players can’t] get to the quarterback. Micah can; therefore, it is restricting to him.”

But as Heavy’s Matt Lombardo wrote up, Parsons has not drawn a flag from an opposing offensive lineman since mid-October. Considering he has 13 sacks in 15 games, it’s hard to see how Parsons doesn’t have a point.