Jerry Jones’ Facial Expressions Go Viral as Cowboys Get Waxed by Packers

Jerry Jones literally turned his back on the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones certainly looked like he had seen enough of just about everyone in the Cowboys’ organization during Dallas’ 48-32 blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff Game on January, 14, 2024.

Throughout the game, the FOX cameras panned to Jones’ owners box where the 81-year-old looked like he couldn’t get to the offseason and a chance to make major changes quickly enough.

In one video, Jones angrily spun around to discuss something with those sitting near him as soon as the Packers scored a touchdown.

Jerry Jones firing Mike McCarthy in real time at the end of this clip pic.twitter.com/dJi7uPMFoU — Stuart Feiner (@StuartFeiner) January 14, 2024

As the points piled up for the Packers, Jones’ anger seemed to escalate, as well.

Showing Jerry Jones with "You dropped the bomb on me" playing going to commercial is some trolling by FOX.pic.twitter.com/sLFsKdk7TQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 15, 2024

Following Sunday’s loss, the Cowboys have now failed to reach the NFC Championship Game every season since 1995.

Will Jerry Jones, the Cowboys Fire Mike McCarthy?

For Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys, early and embarrassing postseason exits have become a bit of a rite of passage.

Despite the fact that the Cowboys have won 12 games during each of the past three regular seasons, Dallas has just two playoff victories since 2016 and has failed to reach the NFC Championship Game for the past 29 seasons.

Given that another season ends without a postseason victory, might Jones and the Cowboys move on from McCarthy after getting bounced by the Packers in blowout fashion?

“We’ll see how each game goes in the playoffs,” Jones said, according to Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill, of The Star-Telegram.

Following Sunday’s loss, McCarthy falls to 1-3 in the playoffs, at the helm of the Cowboys. If McCarthy was in fact coaching for his job against the Packers, he didn’t exactly inspire confidence that he’s capable of guiding Dallas to a Super Bowl.

Will Jerry Jones Bring Bill Belichick to The Cowboys?

If Jones and the Cowboys pull the plug on McCarthy’s tenure after another early exit, Dallas could turn to the most successful head coach in NFL history to try to get over the top.

After Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parted ways on January 11, 2024, hiring the 71-year-old Belichick would certainly be a big splash for Jones and the Cowboys.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football talk, Belichick to the Cowboys is a legitimate possibility.

“Yes, the Cowboys are believed to be in play,” Florio said. “There’s a long history of respect and admiration between Bill Belichick and Jerry Jones. They have a great team there. Belichick could just go in and coach it to places they haven’t been in a very long time.”

For Belichick, coaching a roster with star power that includes the likes of quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and a defense loaded with talent in the form of All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, among others, could be appealing.

Belichick, of course, won six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, but finished just 85-102 in games without Tom Brady.

But, if the Cowboys do fire McCarthy there isn’t a more accomplished head coaching candidate available than Belichick. Given the relationship between Jones and Belichick, this situation could be one to watch.